BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 72, Harrisonburg 51
Alexandria City 49, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 40
Altavista 49, Eastside 36
Bethel 85, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 51
Bullis, Md. 76, Flint Hill 40
Capital Home, Texas 59, Loudoun County Home School 51
Catholic 61, Collegiate-Richmond 51
Cave Spring 55, Spotswood 45
Churchland 70, Grassfield 48
Colonial Forge 51, Gar-Field 38
Combine Academy, N.C. 46, Miller School 42
Floyd County 61, Union 50
Franklin 60, Nansemond River 53
Giles 55, Hurley 42
Granby 54, Nandua 52
Great Bridge 61, Deep Run 48
Jackson-Reed, D.C. 83, Hayfield 78
John Marshall 83, Lloyd Bird 47
Johnson Central, Ky. 84, Mountain Mission 59
Millbrook 68, Kettle Run 55
Nansemond-Suffolk 69, Williamsburg Christian Academy 48
Norcom 66, Deep Creek 63
Norfolk Collegiate 66, Norfolk Academy 57
Northampton 77, Louisa 50
Northside 55, E.C. Glass 48
Paul VI Catholic High School 88, Bishop O'Connell 62
Poca, W.Va. 40, Graham 30
Pulaski County 61, James River-Buchanan 49
Regents 76, Fairfax Home School 40
Rockbridge County 59, Parry McCluer 52
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 76, St. Andrew's, Md. 66
Steward School 47, Seton School 38
TJHS 79, Windsor 34
Tennessee, Tenn. 72, Abingdon 61
Veritas Collegiate Academy 69, Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 66
Victory Christian Academy 52, Great Hope Baptist 45
Virginia Academy 69, Largo, Md. 68
West Potomac 67, James Madison 61
Western Branch 65, Woodbridge 45
Woodberry Forest 68, North Cross 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
