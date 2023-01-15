BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 67, Dola Hardin Northern 49

Ansonia 59, Middletown Madison Senior 46

Antwerp 66, Van Wert Lincolnview 31

Ashland 61, Ontario 50

Ashland Mapleton 53, Monroeville 50

Avon Lake 64, Bay Village Bay 41

Bainbridge Paint Valley 66, Chillicothe Huntington 62

Batavia Clermont NE 63, Cambridge City, Ind. 62

Bellbrook 62, Spring. Kenton Ridge 61

Bishop Fenwick 66, Kings Mills Kings 59

Bishop Hartley 65, Mansfield Sr. 61

Bishop Watterson 59, Cin. McNicholas 23

Bloomdale Elmwood 51, Van Buren 47

Botkins 47, Rockford Parkway 40

Brookfield 72, Conneaut 64

Brookville 51, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 30

Can. Cent. Cath. 56, Barberton 35

Canal Winchester 48, Logan 46

Carey 47, Bluffton 43

Castalia Margaretta 70, Genoa Area 63, OT

Cedarville 73, W. Jefferson 40

Chicago (Lane), Ill. 59, Parma Padua 52

Chillicothe Zane Trace 65, Chillicothe Unioto 63

Cin. Anderson 66, Harrison 38

Cin. Madeira 68, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 61

Cin. Winton Woods 59, Cin. Colerain 53

Cin. Wyoming 59, Monroe 49

Circleville Logan Elm 49, Athens 37

Clayton Northmont 51, Vandalia Butler 46

Cle. E. Tech 64, E. Cle. Shaw 54

Cle. Hts. 74, Gates Mills Gilmour 42

Cle. St. Ignatius 49, N. Can. Hoover 42

Cle. VASJ 77, Gates Mills Hawken 74

Cols. Africentric 64, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 55

Cols. DeSales 42, Dresden Tri-Valley 35

Cols. St. Charles 41, Westerville Cent. 39

Cols. Upper Arlington 58, Chillicothe 41

Combine Academy, N.C. 62, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 49

Convoy Crestview 45, Haviland Wayne Trace 43

Cory-Rawson 55, Morral Ridgedale 30

Crestline 50, Cardington-Lincoln 43

Day. Dunbar 58, Pickerington N. 53

Defiance 70, Sherwood Fairview 27

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 37, Mt. Vernon 30

Delta 43, Gorham Fayette 23

Dover 49, Hudson 46, OT

Dublin Coffman 52, Cols. Eastmoor 42

E. Palestine 57, Youngstown Urban Scholars 34

Eaton 61, New Paris National Trail 33

Edgerton 52, Montpelier 43

Elmore Woodmore 44, Gibsonburg 34

Felicity-Franklin 43, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 30

Frankfort Adena 45, Piketon 42

Ft. Jennings 64, McComb 55

Girard 44, Hickory, Pa. 41

Greenup Co., Ky. 63, Franklin Furnace Green 54

Greenwich S. Cent. 49, Plymouth 45

Hamilton 64, Conner, Ky. 58

Hartville Lake Center Christian 53, E. Can. 34

Hubbard 50, Berlin Center Western Reserve 38

Huron 70, Norwalk 47

Jamestown Greeneview 75, Day. Stivers 54

Kalida 62, Columbus Grove 45

Kenton 62, Upper Sandusky 59

LaGrange Keystone 72, Milan Edison 49

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 54, Tol. Whitmer 51

Lima Cent. Cath. 56, Elida 46

Lima Sr. 52, Ottawa-Glandorf 48

Madison 69, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 34

Massillon 58, Peninsula Woodridge 47

McArthur Vinton County 67, Greenfield McClain 54

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 70, Arcadia 35

Milford 69, Hamilton Ross 57

Milford Center Fairbanks 55, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 37

Milton-Union 49, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 21

N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 70, Cle. Horizon Science 59

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 60, Lucas 57

New Albany 56, Sunbury Big Walnut 54

New Bremen 34, Arcanum 27

Oregon Stritch 74, Tol. Ottawa Hills 62

Ottoville 43, St. Henry 41

Pace Academy, Ga. 62, Day. Chaminade Julienne 55

Pandora-Gilboa 51, Delphos St. John's 49

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 50, Pataskala Licking Hts. 48

Paulding 55, Delphos Jefferson 43

Peebles 54, New Boston Glenwood 23

Pettisville 56, Metamora Evergreen 45

Point Pleasant, W.Va. 65, Reedsville Eastern 27

Sandusky Perkins 66, Port Clinton 62

Shadyside 70, Bridgeport 36

Shaker Hts. 46, Cle. Rhodes 41

Shekinah Christian 65, Liberty Christian Academy 58

Solon 63, Cle. Glenville 48

South 62, Wilmington 49

Spencerville 66, Arlington 44

Spring Valley, W.Va. 62, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 39

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 45, Hamilton Badin 40

Strasburg-Franklin 44, Cambridge 34

Stryker 66, Defiance Tinora 61

Thornville Sheridan 50, Heath 39

Tiffin Columbian 67, Fostoria 56

Tipp City Tippecanoe 46, Piqua 34

Tol. Cent. Cath. 63, Perrysburg 59

Tol. Maumee Valley 63, Ft. Recovery 61

Trotwood-Madison 73, Day. Belmont 56

Troy Christian 53, Bradford 43

Uniontown Lake 83, Aurora 42

Van Wert 68, Bryan 44

Waterford 54, New Matamoras Frontier 45

Waynesfield-Goshen 57, Union City Mississinawa Valley 55

Wellsville 71, Oak Glen, W.Va. 56

Williamsport Westfall 66, Southeastern 47

Wintersville Indian Creek 60, Rayland Buckeye 50

Worthington Christian 60, Lewistown Indian Lake 55

Youngs. Boardman 60, Warren Howland 46

Youngs. Chaney High School 61, Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 38

Youngs. Valley Christian 56, Heartland Christian 54

Berkshire Hoopfest=

Chardon NDCL 73, Kirtland 43

Cuyahoga Hts. 53, Bristol 37

Leavittsburg LaBrae 56, Ravenna SE 46

Coach Young Classic=

Beaver Eastern 57, RULH 42

Chesapeake 77, Lynchburg-Clay 55

Georgetown 50, Seaman N. Adams 46

S. Point 75, Mowrystown Whiteoak 44

W. Union 54, Portsmouth Clay 51

Williamsburg 59, Sardinia Eastern Brown 44

Spectrum Orthopedics Classic=

Cuyahoga Falls 66, Can. South 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Tol. Whitmer vs. Bedford, Mich., ccd.

