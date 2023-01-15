BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 67, Dola Hardin Northern 49
Ansonia 59, Middletown Madison Senior 46
Antwerp 66, Van Wert Lincolnview 31
Ashland 61, Ontario 50
Ashland Mapleton 53, Monroeville 50
Avon Lake 64, Bay Village Bay 41
Bainbridge Paint Valley 66, Chillicothe Huntington 62
Batavia Clermont NE 63, Cambridge City, Ind. 62
Bellbrook 62, Spring. Kenton Ridge 61
Bishop Fenwick 66, Kings Mills Kings 59
Bishop Hartley 65, Mansfield Sr. 61
Bishop Watterson 59, Cin. McNicholas 23
Bloomdale Elmwood 51, Van Buren 47
Botkins 47, Rockford Parkway 40
Brookfield 72, Conneaut 64
Brookville 51, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 30
Can. Cent. Cath. 56, Barberton 35
Canal Winchester 48, Logan 46
Carey 47, Bluffton 43
Castalia Margaretta 70, Genoa Area 63, OT
Cedarville 73, W. Jefferson 40
Chicago (Lane), Ill. 59, Parma Padua 52
Chillicothe Zane Trace 65, Chillicothe Unioto 63
Cin. Anderson 66, Harrison 38
Cin. Madeira 68, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 61
Cin. Winton Woods 59, Cin. Colerain 53
Cin. Wyoming 59, Monroe 49
Circleville Logan Elm 49, Athens 37
Clayton Northmont 51, Vandalia Butler 46
Cle. E. Tech 64, E. Cle. Shaw 54
Cle. Hts. 74, Gates Mills Gilmour 42
Cle. St. Ignatius 49, N. Can. Hoover 42
Cle. VASJ 77, Gates Mills Hawken 74
Cols. Africentric 64, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 55
Cols. DeSales 42, Dresden Tri-Valley 35
Cols. St. Charles 41, Westerville Cent. 39
Cols. Upper Arlington 58, Chillicothe 41
Combine Academy, N.C. 62, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 49
Convoy Crestview 45, Haviland Wayne Trace 43
Cory-Rawson 55, Morral Ridgedale 30
Crestline 50, Cardington-Lincoln 43
Day. Dunbar 58, Pickerington N. 53
Defiance 70, Sherwood Fairview 27
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 37, Mt. Vernon 30
Delta 43, Gorham Fayette 23
Dover 49, Hudson 46, OT
Dublin Coffman 52, Cols. Eastmoor 42
E. Palestine 57, Youngstown Urban Scholars 34
Eaton 61, New Paris National Trail 33
Edgerton 52, Montpelier 43
Elmore Woodmore 44, Gibsonburg 34
Felicity-Franklin 43, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 30
Frankfort Adena 45, Piketon 42
Ft. Jennings 64, McComb 55
Girard 44, Hickory, Pa. 41
Greenup Co., Ky. 63, Franklin Furnace Green 54
Greenwich S. Cent. 49, Plymouth 45
Hamilton 64, Conner, Ky. 58
Hartville Lake Center Christian 53, E. Can. 34
Hubbard 50, Berlin Center Western Reserve 38
Huron 70, Norwalk 47
Jamestown Greeneview 75, Day. Stivers 54
Kalida 62, Columbus Grove 45
Kenton 62, Upper Sandusky 59
LaGrange Keystone 72, Milan Edison 49
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 54, Tol. Whitmer 51
Lima Cent. Cath. 56, Elida 46
Lima Sr. 52, Ottawa-Glandorf 48
Madison 69, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 34
Massillon 58, Peninsula Woodridge 47
McArthur Vinton County 67, Greenfield McClain 54
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 70, Arcadia 35
Milford 69, Hamilton Ross 57
Milford Center Fairbanks 55, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 37
Milton-Union 49, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 21
N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 70, Cle. Horizon Science 59
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 60, Lucas 57
New Albany 56, Sunbury Big Walnut 54
New Bremen 34, Arcanum 27
Oregon Stritch 74, Tol. Ottawa Hills 62
Ottoville 43, St. Henry 41
Pace Academy, Ga. 62, Day. Chaminade Julienne 55
Pandora-Gilboa 51, Delphos St. John's 49
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 50, Pataskala Licking Hts. 48
Paulding 55, Delphos Jefferson 43
Peebles 54, New Boston Glenwood 23
Pettisville 56, Metamora Evergreen 45
Point Pleasant, W.Va. 65, Reedsville Eastern 27
Sandusky Perkins 66, Port Clinton 62
Shadyside 70, Bridgeport 36
Shaker Hts. 46, Cle. Rhodes 41
Shekinah Christian 65, Liberty Christian Academy 58
Solon 63, Cle. Glenville 48
South 62, Wilmington 49
Spencerville 66, Arlington 44
Spring Valley, W.Va. 62, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 39
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 45, Hamilton Badin 40
Strasburg-Franklin 44, Cambridge 34
Stryker 66, Defiance Tinora 61
Thornville Sheridan 50, Heath 39
Tiffin Columbian 67, Fostoria 56
Tipp City Tippecanoe 46, Piqua 34
Tol. Cent. Cath. 63, Perrysburg 59
Tol. Maumee Valley 63, Ft. Recovery 61
Trotwood-Madison 73, Day. Belmont 56
Troy Christian 53, Bradford 43
Uniontown Lake 83, Aurora 42
Van Wert 68, Bryan 44
Waterford 54, New Matamoras Frontier 45
Waynesfield-Goshen 57, Union City Mississinawa Valley 55
Wellsville 71, Oak Glen, W.Va. 56
Williamsport Westfall 66, Southeastern 47
Wintersville Indian Creek 60, Rayland Buckeye 50
Worthington Christian 60, Lewistown Indian Lake 55
Youngs. Boardman 60, Warren Howland 46
Youngs. Chaney High School 61, Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 38
Youngs. Valley Christian 56, Heartland Christian 54
Berkshire Hoopfest=
Chardon NDCL 73, Kirtland 43
Cuyahoga Hts. 53, Bristol 37
Leavittsburg LaBrae 56, Ravenna SE 46
Coach Young Classic=
Beaver Eastern 57, RULH 42
Chesapeake 77, Lynchburg-Clay 55
Georgetown 50, Seaman N. Adams 46
S. Point 75, Mowrystown Whiteoak 44
W. Union 54, Portsmouth Clay 51
Williamsburg 59, Sardinia Eastern Brown 44
Spectrum Orthopedics Classic=
Cuyahoga Falls 66, Can. South 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Tol. Whitmer vs. Bedford, Mich., ccd.
