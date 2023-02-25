BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almont 64, Algonac 40

Ann Arbor Huron 40, Ann Arbor Pioneer 29

Brownstown Woodhaven 46, Stevensville Lakeshore 30

Caledonia 65, Pewamo-Westphalia 64

Carrollton 66, Millington 50

Escanaba 65, Sault Ste Marie 64

Ferndale 88, Detroit Renaissance 81

Flint Beecher 63, Burton Genesee Christian 49

Flint Powers 75, Bay City Western 31

Franklin LIVONIA MI 58, Dearborn 56

Fulton-Middleton 78, Ashley 21

Gaylord St. Mary 55, Central Lake 46

Hart 65, Newaygo 46

Hillsdale Academy 60, Jackson Christian 34

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 79, Hilbert, Wis. 46

Lake Odessa Lakewood 55, Lansing Christian 39

Maplewood Baptist 54, Hannahville Indian 36

Mason 51, Adrian 47

Mattawan 60, St. Joseph 53

Menominee 68, St. Ignace 50

Midland Bullock Creek 58, Hemlock 56

Pellston 60, Fife Lake Forest Area 38

Potterville 64, Portland St. Patrick 52

River Rouge 53, St. Mary's Prep 49

Roscommon 61, Lake City 46

Utica Eisenhower 64, Grosse Pointe South 56

Warren Lincoln 58, Warren Fitzgerald 47

Wayne Memorial 95, Livonia Churchill 44

313 Classic=

Ecorse 59, Detroit University Prep A&S 55

Warren De La Salle 80, Detroit Western Intl 53

Crossroads Athletic Conference Tournament=

Battle Creek Academy 71, Marshall Academy 49

Flint Metro League Crossover=

Corunna 69, Lake Fenton 61

MAC Tournament=

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 70, Madison Heights 57

Northern Lights Tournament=

Hannahville Indian 68, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 58

