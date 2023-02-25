BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almont 64, Algonac 40
Ann Arbor Huron 40, Ann Arbor Pioneer 29
Brownstown Woodhaven 46, Stevensville Lakeshore 30
Caledonia 65, Pewamo-Westphalia 64
Carrollton 66, Millington 50
Escanaba 65, Sault Ste Marie 64
Ferndale 88, Detroit Renaissance 81
Flint Beecher 63, Burton Genesee Christian 49
Flint Powers 75, Bay City Western 31
Franklin LIVONIA MI 58, Dearborn 56
Fulton-Middleton 78, Ashley 21
Gaylord St. Mary 55, Central Lake 46
Hart 65, Newaygo 46
Hillsdale Academy 60, Jackson Christian 34
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 79, Hilbert, Wis. 46
Lake Odessa Lakewood 55, Lansing Christian 39
Maplewood Baptist 54, Hannahville Indian 36
Mason 51, Adrian 47
Mattawan 60, St. Joseph 53
Menominee 68, St. Ignace 50
Midland Bullock Creek 58, Hemlock 56
Pellston 60, Fife Lake Forest Area 38
Potterville 64, Portland St. Patrick 52
River Rouge 53, St. Mary's Prep 49
Roscommon 61, Lake City 46
Utica Eisenhower 64, Grosse Pointe South 56
Warren Lincoln 58, Warren Fitzgerald 47
Wayne Memorial 95, Livonia Churchill 44
313 Classic=
Ecorse 59, Detroit University Prep A&S 55
Warren De La Salle 80, Detroit Western Intl 53
Crossroads Athletic Conference Tournament=
Battle Creek Academy 71, Marshall Academy 49
Flint Metro League Crossover=
Corunna 69, Lake Fenton 61
MAC Tournament=
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 70, Madison Heights 57
Northern Lights Tournament=
Hannahville Indian 68, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 58
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
