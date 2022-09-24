PREP FOOTBALL=
California School for the Deaf-Riverside, Calif. 84, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind 8
Miami Central 43, Dillard 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 25, 2022 @ 12:05 am
