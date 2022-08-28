PREP FOOTBALL=
Banning Lewis Prep 46, Denver Christian 6
Cheraw 55, Prairie 36
Fleming 45, North Park 12
Granada 68, Branson/Kim 24
Grand Valley 53, Ellicott 8
Holly 44, Custer County 8
Lyons 42, John Mall 0
Merino 44, Pikes Peak 0
Montezuma-Cortez 17, Aztec, N.M. 8
Platte Canyon 26, Center 21
Platte Valley 21, Kent Denver 20
Primero 74, Sangre De Cristo 26
Smoky Hill 40, Denver East 21
Vail Christian 48, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.