PREP FOOTBALL=

Banning Lewis Prep 46, Denver Christian 6

Cheraw 55, Prairie 36

Fleming 45, North Park 12

Granada 68, Branson/Kim 24

Grand Valley 53, Ellicott 8

Holly 44, Custer County 8

Lyons 42, John Mall 0

Merino 44, Pikes Peak 0

Montezuma-Cortez 17, Aztec, N.M. 8

Platte Canyon 26, Center 21

Platte Valley 21, Kent Denver 20

Primero 74, Sangre De Cristo 26

Smoky Hill 40, Denver East 21

Vail Christian 48, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you