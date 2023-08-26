PREP FOOTBALL=

Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 48, Bingham 14

Wasatch 34, Madison, Idaho 13

Woods Cross 35, Lewiston, Idaho 10

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

