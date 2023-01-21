GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Campbellsville 72, Garrard Co. 38
Christian Educational Consortium 51, Caverna 46
Dawson Springs 57, Frederick Fraize 19
Dixie Heights 59, Ursuline Academy, Ohio 29
Fleming Co. 63, Lex. Sayre 56
Grace Christian, W.Va. 49, Fairview 8
Grayson Co. 73, Washington Co. 48
Great Crossing 65, Lex. Henry Clay 48
Highlands Latin 32, IHS 24
Incarnate Word Academy, Mo. 60, Lou. Sacred Heart 48
Lawrence Co. 50, Anderson Co. 46
Lloyd Memorial 67, Bellevue 48
Lou. Ballard 61, Collins 44
Lou. DuPont Manual 76, Lakeway Christian, Tenn. 26
Mayfield 54, Caldwell Co. 25
Newport def. Cov. Latin, forfeit
North Laurel 66, Frederick Douglass 53
Owensboro Catholic 46, Southwestern 43
Pendleton Co. 50, St. Patrick 43
Phelps 57, June Buchanan 32
Pineville 79, Scott Co. 58
Pulaski Co. 52, Knott Co. Central 45
Russell 64, Lewis Co. 53
Russellville 57, Hart Co. 54
Walton-Verona 78, South Oldham 72
Wayne Co. 45, Berea 30
Webster Co. 56, McLean Co. 24
Western Hills 56, Trimble Co. 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hopkins Co. Central vs. Union Co., ccd.
Livingston Central vs. University Heights, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.