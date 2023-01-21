GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Campbellsville 72, Garrard Co. 38

Christian Educational Consortium 51, Caverna 46

Dawson Springs 57, Frederick Fraize 19

Dixie Heights 59, Ursuline Academy, Ohio 29

Fleming Co. 63, Lex. Sayre 56

Grace Christian, W.Va. 49, Fairview 8

Grayson Co. 73, Washington Co. 48

Great Crossing 65, Lex. Henry Clay 48

Highlands Latin 32, IHS 24

Incarnate Word Academy, Mo. 60, Lou. Sacred Heart 48

Lawrence Co. 50, Anderson Co. 46

Lloyd Memorial 67, Bellevue 48

Lou. Ballard 61, Collins 44

Lou. DuPont Manual 76, Lakeway Christian, Tenn. 26

Mayfield 54, Caldwell Co. 25

Newport def. Cov. Latin, forfeit

North Laurel 66, Frederick Douglass 53

Owensboro Catholic 46, Southwestern 43

Pendleton Co. 50, St. Patrick 43

Phelps 57, June Buchanan 32

Pineville 79, Scott Co. 58

Pulaski Co. 52, Knott Co. Central 45

Russell 64, Lewis Co. 53

Russellville 57, Hart Co. 54

Walton-Verona 78, South Oldham 72

Wayne Co. 45, Berea 30

Webster Co. 56, McLean Co. 24

Western Hills 56, Trimble Co. 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hopkins Co. Central vs. Union Co., ccd.

Livingston Central vs. University Heights, ccd.

