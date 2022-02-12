BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beulah 85, Bowman County 52
Central Cass 74, Ellendale 66
Fargo Davies 94, Devils Lake 52
Fargo North 66, Sheyenne 62
Four Winds/Minnewaukan 81, Hatton-Northwood 24
Grand Forks Central 52, Valley City 45
Hazen 76, Beach 61
Hillsboro/Central Valley 55, Northern Cass 43
LaMoure/L-M 75, Glenburn 27
Minot 65, Jamestown 53
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 58, Des Lacs-Burlington 49
Oakes 43, Maple Valley 38
South Border 53, Barnes County North 47
Standing Rock 76, Washburn 48
TGU 57, Westhope/Newburg 49
Turtle Mountain 79, Dickinson 48
West Fargo 85, Fargo South 79
