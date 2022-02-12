BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beulah 85, Bowman County 52

Central Cass 74, Ellendale 66

Fargo Davies 94, Devils Lake 52

Fargo North 66, Sheyenne 62

Four Winds/Minnewaukan 81, Hatton-Northwood 24

Grand Forks Central 52, Valley City 45

Hazen 76, Beach 61

Hillsboro/Central Valley 55, Northern Cass 43

LaMoure/L-M 75, Glenburn 27

Minot 65, Jamestown 53

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 58, Des Lacs-Burlington 49

Oakes 43, Maple Valley 38

South Border 53, Barnes County North 47

Standing Rock 76, Washburn 48

TGU 57, Westhope/Newburg 49

Turtle Mountain 79, Dickinson 48

West Fargo 85, Fargo South 79

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you