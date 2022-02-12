North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.