BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 63, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 60
Avon 77, South Vigo 54
Cooper, Ky. 73, Linton 61
Crown Point 65, Southport 59
Fishers 79, Bloomington North 60
Jac-Cen-Del 57, S. Decatur 52
Jasper 49, Gibson Southern 34
LaPorte LaLumiere 69, Oak Hill Academy, Va. 52
Lawrenceburg 40, Switzerland Co. 36
Manchester 50, Huntington North 36
Mooresville 60, Ft. Wayne Snider 58
N. Daviess 40, Beech Grove 38
Northridge 38, Angola 33
Norwell 78, Franklin Central 43
S. Bend St. Joseph's 73, Goshen 64, OT
Tri-West 58, W. Lafayette 51
Union (Dugger) 44, N. Vermillion 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
