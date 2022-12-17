GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Wood, Pa. 47, Bishop Ireton 42

Atlantic Shores Christian 40, Oscar Smith 38

Carroll County 56, Magna Vista 19

Franklin County 70, GW-Danville 25

Glen Allen 58, Franklin County 31

Grace Christian 44, Blue Ridge Christian 29

Halifax County 50, Person, N.C. 33

James River 73, Lake Braddock 39

Liberty-Bedford 50, Staunton River 45

Louisa 70, GW-Danville 25

Nansemond River 52, Heritage (Newport News) 14

St. Michael Catholic 37, The New Community School 31

Thomas Dale 76, Grassfield 15

Walsingham Academy 60, West Point 8

Woodside 54, TJHS 7

