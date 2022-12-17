GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Wood, Pa. 47, Bishop Ireton 42
Atlantic Shores Christian 40, Oscar Smith 38
Carroll County 56, Magna Vista 19
Franklin County 70, GW-Danville 25
Glen Allen 58, Franklin County 31
Grace Christian 44, Blue Ridge Christian 29
Halifax County 50, Person, N.C. 33
James River 73, Lake Braddock 39
Liberty-Bedford 50, Staunton River 45
Louisa 70, GW-Danville 25
Nansemond River 52, Heritage (Newport News) 14
St. Michael Catholic 37, The New Community School 31
Thomas Dale 76, Grassfield 15
Walsingham Academy 60, West Point 8
Woodside 54, TJHS 7
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
