BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chinle 58, Kayenta Monument Valley 53

Coolidge 76, Rio Rico 68

Cottonwood Mingus 59, Lee Williams High School 41

El Capitan 69, Red Mesa 38

Ft. Thomas 48, Sells Baboquivari 42

Glendale Prep 49, Flagstaff Northland Prep 34

Globe 64, San Carlos 61

Heber Mogollon 74, Basis Charter -Flagstaff 39

Holbrook 49, American Leadership-Gilbert 44

Joseph City 88, Grand Canyon 42

Kearny Ray 61, San Miguel 26

Mohave Accelerated 63, Gilbert Leading Edge 38

Page 65, Whiteriver Alchesay 45

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 60, Chandler Prep 45

Scottsdale Christian 54, Benson 38

Sedona Red Rock 62, Chino Valley 52

St. Michael 98, Fredonia 26

Thatcher 58, Show Low 47

Williams 84, Mayer 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Liberty vs. Yuma Kofa, ccd.

Morenci vs. Phoenix Country Day, ccd.

Sanders Valley vs. Tuba City Greyhills, ccd.

Winslow vs. Tuba City, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you