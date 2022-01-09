BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chinle 58, Kayenta Monument Valley 53
Coolidge 76, Rio Rico 68
Cottonwood Mingus 59, Lee Williams High School 41
El Capitan 69, Red Mesa 38
Ft. Thomas 48, Sells Baboquivari 42
Glendale Prep 49, Flagstaff Northland Prep 34
Globe 64, San Carlos 61
Heber Mogollon 74, Basis Charter -Flagstaff 39
Holbrook 49, American Leadership-Gilbert 44
Joseph City 88, Grand Canyon 42
Kearny Ray 61, San Miguel 26
Mohave Accelerated 63, Gilbert Leading Edge 38
Page 65, Whiteriver Alchesay 45
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 60, Chandler Prep 45
Scottsdale Christian 54, Benson 38
Sedona Red Rock 62, Chino Valley 52
St. Michael 98, Fredonia 26
Thatcher 58, Show Low 47
Williams 84, Mayer 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Liberty vs. Yuma Kofa, ccd.
Morenci vs. Phoenix Country Day, ccd.
Sanders Valley vs. Tuba City Greyhills, ccd.
Winslow vs. Tuba City, ccd.
