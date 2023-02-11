GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 63, Hill-Murray 45
Becker 84, Benilde-St. Margaret's 78
Caledonia 74, Jackson County Central 43
Cambridge-Isanti 54, Coon Rapids 19
Crookston 54, Grafton, N.D. 52
Detroit Lakes 65, Sauk Rapids-Rice 47
Duluth Marshall 72, Mounds Park Academy 50
Ely 49, Floodwood 29
Fillmore Central 70, Southland 48
Foley 42, Little Falls 17
Grand Meadow 63, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 28
Hayfield 59, Lanesboro 44
Houston 92, LeRoy-Ostrander 46
Mankato Loyola 58, United South Central 38
Minneapolis Henry 63, Minneapolis North 55
Nevis 52, Mahnomen/Waubun 36
New London-Spicer 62, Sauk Centre 31
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 51, Cannon Falls 30
Providence Academy 89, St. Peter 56
Rochester Mayo 62, Red Wing 58
Rushford-Peterson 53, Spring Grove 27
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 69, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 30
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 67, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 63
St. Paul Humboldt 50, Columbia Heights 43
Stillwater 64, Holy Angels 55
Tartan 59, Moorhead 54
Thompson, N.D. 83, Roseau 35
West Lutheran 53, New Life Academy 39
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 61, La Crescent 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Paul Central vs. Champlin Park, ccd.
St. Paul Harding vs. South St. Paul, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.