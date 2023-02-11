GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 63, Hill-Murray 45

Becker 84, Benilde-St. Margaret's 78

Caledonia 74, Jackson County Central 43

Cambridge-Isanti 54, Coon Rapids 19

Crookston 54, Grafton, N.D. 52

Detroit Lakes 65, Sauk Rapids-Rice 47

Duluth Marshall 72, Mounds Park Academy 50

Ely 49, Floodwood 29

Fillmore Central 70, Southland 48

Foley 42, Little Falls 17

Grand Meadow 63, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 28

Hayfield 59, Lanesboro 44

Houston 92, LeRoy-Ostrander 46

Mankato Loyola 58, United South Central 38

Minneapolis Henry 63, Minneapolis North 55

Nevis 52, Mahnomen/Waubun 36

New London-Spicer 62, Sauk Centre 31

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 51, Cannon Falls 30

Providence Academy 89, St. Peter 56

Rochester Mayo 62, Red Wing 58

Rushford-Peterson 53, Spring Grove 27

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 69, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 30

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 67, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 63

St. Paul Humboldt 50, Columbia Heights 43

Stillwater 64, Holy Angels 55

Tartan 59, Moorhead 54

Thompson, N.D. 83, Roseau 35

West Lutheran 53, New Life Academy 39

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 61, La Crescent 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Paul Central vs. Champlin Park, ccd.

St. Paul Harding vs. South St. Paul, ccd.

