GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 57, Litchfield 26
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 70, Benson 33
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 69, Browerville/Eagle Valley 35
Bemidji 58, Rocori 45
Chaska 72, Andover 67
Duluth Marshall 64, Pillager 58
Elk River 77, Forest Lake 57
Grand Rapids 57, Brainerd 38
Lac qui Parle Valley 47, Pipestone 45
Mankato West 56, Rochester Mayo 54
Minnewaska 56, Redwood Valley 49
New Prague 72, South St. Paul 46
Pine River-Backus 56, Upsala 43
Rochester John Marshall 43, Faribault 32
Rochester Lourdes 66, Dover-Eyota 27
Wabasso 52, New Ulm Cathedral 44
Waseca 56, Jackson County Central 47
Winona Cotter 63, Wabasha-Kellogg 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
