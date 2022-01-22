BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 73, Manchester 65
Barr-Reeve 54, N. Daviess 51, OT
Bedford N. Lawrence 56, Edgewood 45
Beech Grove 73, Indpls Riverside 16
Bethany Christian 70, Hamilton 28
Bloomington Lighthouse 74, Cannelton 53
Bloomington North 67, Terre Haute South 44
Brownsburg 34, Carmel 31
Carroll (Flora) 62, Faith Christian 47
Cascade 56, Parke Heritage 46
Center Grove 50, Indpls Roncalli 37
Clinton Prairie 56, Fountain Central 35
Cloverdale 58, Clay City 37
Columbus North 60, Indpls Perry Meridian 33
Conner, Ky. 63, S. Dearborn 53
Corydon 58, Charlestown 33
Danville 65, Greencastle 50
Delphi 55, Winamac 53
E. Central 53, Harrison, Ohio 48
Eastbrook 65, Hagerstown 63
Eastern Hancock 58, Shenandoah 49
Elkhart 71, Ft. Wayne Wayne 69
Evansville Christian 64, Southridge 55
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 92, Lakewood Park 44
Greenfield 62, Shelbyville 44
Greensburg 69, S. Decatur 61
Greenwood Christian 47, Oldenburg 41
Hamilton Hts. 71, Sheridan 36
Hammond Central 57, Hammond Morton 52
Homestead 55, Lawrence North 46
Huntington North 49, Bellmont 40
Indpls N. Central 73, Muncie Central 57
Indpls Park Tudor 60, Indpls Shortridge 50
Indpls Pike 90, Anderson 79
Jeffersonville 55, Columbus East 32
Kokomo 61, Tipton 49
Lafayette Jeff 52, Lafayette Catholic 45
Lanesville 65, Clarksville 52
Lapel 76, Daleville 71
Lawrenceburg 67, Jac-Cen-Del 59
Lebanon 51, Covington 49
Liberty Christian 97, Muncie Burris 48
Loogootee 44, Bloomfield 39
Maconaquah 63, Frankton 52
Michigan City Marquette 71, Calumet 56
Northridge 59, Mishawaka 53
Northview 73, Owen Valley 46
Rock Creek Academy 71, Providence 64
Seymour 49, Scottsburg 29
Southmont 58, Crawfordsville 27
Sullivan 91, White River Valley 65
Switzerland Co. 45, Trinity Lutheran 33
Triton Central 66, Indpls Lutheran 61
University 53, Covenant Christian 52
W. Lafayette 51, Frontier 34
W. Vigo 63, Indian Creek 59
Warsaw 57, Valparaiso 51
Wes-Del 90, Anderson Prep Academy 48
Westview 57, Garrett 39
Carmi-White County Tournament=
Ev. Day 75, Harrisburg, Ill. 74, OT
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 47, Fairfield, Ill. 45
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 59, Carmi White County, Ill. 44
Culver Academy Tournament=
Championship=
Culver 70, Lake Forest Academy, Ill. 42
First Round=
Culver 58, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 49
Indianapolis City Tournament=
Semifinal=
Indpls Cathedral 73, Indpls Attucks 38
Indpls Tech 78, Indpls Tindley 56
Porter County Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Kouts 59, Hebron 42
Westville 59, Boone Grove 56
