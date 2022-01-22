BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 73, Manchester 65

Barr-Reeve 54, N. Daviess 51, OT

Bedford N. Lawrence 56, Edgewood 45

Beech Grove 73, Indpls Riverside 16

Bethany Christian 70, Hamilton 28

Bloomington Lighthouse 74, Cannelton 53

Bloomington North 67, Terre Haute South 44

Brownsburg 34, Carmel 31

Carroll (Flora) 62, Faith Christian 47

Cascade 56, Parke Heritage 46

Center Grove 50, Indpls Roncalli 37

Clinton Prairie 56, Fountain Central 35

Cloverdale 58, Clay City 37

Columbus North 60, Indpls Perry Meridian 33

Conner, Ky. 63, S. Dearborn 53

Corydon 58, Charlestown 33

Danville 65, Greencastle 50

Delphi 55, Winamac 53

E. Central 53, Harrison, Ohio 48

Eastbrook 65, Hagerstown 63

Eastern Hancock 58, Shenandoah 49

Elkhart 71, Ft. Wayne Wayne 69

Evansville Christian 64, Southridge 55

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 92, Lakewood Park 44

Greenfield 62, Shelbyville 44

Greensburg 69, S. Decatur 61

Greenwood Christian 47, Oldenburg 41

Hamilton Hts. 71, Sheridan 36

Hammond Central 57, Hammond Morton 52

Homestead 55, Lawrence North 46

Huntington North 49, Bellmont 40

Indpls N. Central 73, Muncie Central 57

Indpls Park Tudor 60, Indpls Shortridge 50

Indpls Pike 90, Anderson 79

Jeffersonville 55, Columbus East 32

Kokomo 61, Tipton 49

Lafayette Jeff 52, Lafayette Catholic 45

Lanesville 65, Clarksville 52

Lapel 76, Daleville 71

Lawrenceburg 67, Jac-Cen-Del 59

Lebanon 51, Covington 49

Liberty Christian 97, Muncie Burris 48

Loogootee 44, Bloomfield 39

Maconaquah 63, Frankton 52

Michigan City Marquette 71, Calumet 56

Northridge 59, Mishawaka 53

Northview 73, Owen Valley 46

Rock Creek Academy 71, Providence 64

Seymour 49, Scottsburg 29

Southmont 58, Crawfordsville 27

Sullivan 91, White River Valley 65

Switzerland Co. 45, Trinity Lutheran 33

Triton Central 66, Indpls Lutheran 61

University 53, Covenant Christian 52

W. Lafayette 51, Frontier 34

W. Vigo 63, Indian Creek 59

Warsaw 57, Valparaiso 51

Wes-Del 90, Anderson Prep Academy 48

Westview 57, Garrett 39

Carmi-White County Tournament=

Ev. Day 75, Harrisburg, Ill. 74, OT

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 47, Fairfield, Ill. 45

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 59, Carmi White County, Ill. 44

Culver Academy Tournament=

Championship=

Culver 70, Lake Forest Academy, Ill. 42

First Round=

Culver 58, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 49

Indianapolis City Tournament=

Semifinal=

Indpls Cathedral 73, Indpls Attucks 38

Indpls Tech 78, Indpls Tindley 56

Porter County Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Kouts 59, Hebron 42

Westville 59, Boone Grove 56

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you