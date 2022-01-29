PREP HOCKEY=
Bagley/Fosston 4, Ely 1
Benilde-St. Margaret's 8, Mahtomedi 2
Blaine 3, Brainerd 2
Cambridge-Isanti 3, Irondale 3, OT
Centennial 13, Armstrong/Cooper 0
Champlin Park 6, Anoka 1
Chanhassen 2, Bloomington Jefferson 1
Chisago Lakes 5, Dodge County 3
Coon Rapids 4, Osseo 1
Cretin-Derham Hall 7, East Ridge 1
Crookston 2, Park Rapids 1
Delano 5, Southwest Christian/Richfield 1
Duluth East 6, Mounds View 3
East Grand Forks 8, Greenway 0
Eden Prairie 4, Edina 2
Elk River/Zimmerman 3, Totino-Grace 2
Faribault 4, Albert Lea 2
Farmington 3, Eagan 2
Fergus Falls 6, Wadena-Deer Creek 0
Grand Rapids 9, White Bear Lake 2
Hastings 6, South St. Paul 1
Hill-Murray 3, St. Thomas Academy 1
Holy Angels 2, Blake 1
La Crescent 6, Viroqua, Wis. 1
Little Falls 9, Mound Westonka 5
Mankato East/ Loyola 2, Red Wing 0
Mankato West 3, Austin 1
Maple Grove 6, Hermantown 3
Marshall 6, Minnesota River 5
Minnetonka 14, Hopkins 0
Morris/Benson Area 7, Worthington 1
Orono 5, Waconia 1
Owatonna 2, Rochester Century 1
Princeton 7, Northern Lakes 4
Prior Lake 4, Eastview 1
Providence Academy 5, Breck 2
Red Lake Falls 6, International Falls 4
River Lakes 16, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 0
Rochester Mayo 2, Northfield 1
Rogers 2, Andover 1
Roseau 3, St. Cloud 0
Rosemount 8, Burnsville 0
Shakopee 7, Apple Valley 2
St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Rochester Lourdes 2
St. Louis Park 7, Bloomington Kennedy 2
St. Paul Academy 3, St. Paul Johnson 2
Thief River Falls 2, Hibbing/Chisholm 1
Warroad 4, Moorhead 4, OT
Wayzata 3, Buffalo 2
Winona 7, Fairmont 6
Woodbury 5, Park (Cottage Grove) 0
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/