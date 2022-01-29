PREP HOCKEY=

Bagley/Fosston 4, Ely 1

Benilde-St. Margaret's 8, Mahtomedi 2

Blaine 3, Brainerd 2

Cambridge-Isanti 3, Irondale 3, OT

Centennial 13, Armstrong/Cooper 0

Champlin Park 6, Anoka 1

Chanhassen 2, Bloomington Jefferson 1

Chisago Lakes 5, Dodge County 3

Coon Rapids 4, Osseo 1

Cretin-Derham Hall 7, East Ridge 1

Crookston 2, Park Rapids 1

Delano 5, Southwest Christian/Richfield 1

Duluth East 6, Mounds View 3

East Grand Forks 8, Greenway 0

Eden Prairie 4, Edina 2

Elk River/Zimmerman 3, Totino-Grace 2

Faribault 4, Albert Lea 2

Farmington 3, Eagan 2

Fergus Falls 6, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

Grand Rapids 9, White Bear Lake 2

Hastings 6, South St. Paul 1

Hill-Murray 3, St. Thomas Academy 1

Holy Angels 2, Blake 1

La Crescent 6, Viroqua, Wis. 1

Little Falls 9, Mound Westonka 5

Mankato East/ Loyola 2, Red Wing 0

Mankato West 3, Austin 1

Maple Grove 6, Hermantown 3

Marshall 6, Minnesota River 5

Minnetonka 14, Hopkins 0

Morris/Benson Area 7, Worthington 1

Orono 5, Waconia 1

Owatonna 2, Rochester Century 1

Princeton 7, Northern Lakes 4

Prior Lake 4, Eastview 1

Providence Academy 5, Breck 2

Red Lake Falls 6, International Falls 4

River Lakes 16, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 0

Rochester Mayo 2, Northfield 1

Rogers 2, Andover 1

Roseau 3, St. Cloud 0

Rosemount 8, Burnsville 0

Shakopee 7, Apple Valley 2

St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Rochester Lourdes 2

St. Louis Park 7, Bloomington Kennedy 2

St. Paul Academy 3, St. Paul Johnson 2

Thief River Falls 2, Hibbing/Chisholm 1

Warroad 4, Moorhead 4, OT

Wayzata 3, Buffalo 2

Winona 7, Fairmont 6

Woodbury 5, Park (Cottage Grove) 0

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

