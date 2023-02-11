BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamosa 58, Montrose High School 50

Arickaree High School 57, Hanover 35

Aurora Central 68, Standley Lake 62

Banning Lewis Prep def. Atlas, forfeit

Bear Creek 61, Arvada West 34

Bishop Machebeuf 85, Front Range Christian School 76

Briggsdale 55, Kiowa 22

Cedaredge 53, Meeker 38

Centauri 50, Ignacio 36

Cherry Creek 66, Arapahoe 59

Cheyenne Wells 60, Holly 57

Coal Ridge 66, Basalt 60

Colo. Springs Christian 74, La Junta 48

Custer County 61, Trinidad 12

Delta 51, Moffat County 43

Denver East 77, George Washington 65

Denver SST 56, STEM 29

Denver West 52, Abraham Lincoln 51

Dove Creek 93, Dolores 44

Eagle Ridge Academy 83, Stargate School 62

Eaglecrest 86, J.K. Mullen 76

Elbert 57, Miami-Yoder 41

Ellicott 88, St. Mary's 52

Evangelical Christian Academy 69, Burlington 62

Fairview 79, Fort Collins 61

Fleming 63, Flatirons Academy 53

Genoa-Hugo 49, Kit Carson 35

Grand Junction 44, Durango 37

Grand Valley 55, North Fork 54

Harrison 50, Falcon 45

Hayden 46, De Beque 40

Hi-Plains 54, Rocky Mountain 28

Highland 90, Estes Park 44

Hoehne 43, Del Norte 40

John F. Kennedy 67, Regis Groff 39

KIPP Collegiate 43, Denver Waldorf 36

Kent Denver 94, Manual 65

Limon 56, Fowler 46

Lone Star 74, Flagler 51

Loveland 50, Mountain View 44

Mancos 55, Ridgway 34

Manitou Springs 69, Rye 52

Middle Park 72, Bennett 31

Northfield 66, Denver North 50

Northridge 72, Skyline High School 40

Pagosa Springs 79, Montezuma-Cortez 61

Peak to Peak 60, Jefferson Academy 57

Pinnacle 75, Liberty Common 58

Plateau Valley 56, Soroco 33

Platte Valley 54, Fort Lupton 50

Ralston Valley 85, Columbine 65

Rangeview 62, Denver South 57

Resurrection Christian 72, Berthoud 47

Salida 62, Lamar 34

Sanford 59, Cotopaxi 26

Sargent 55, South Park 41

Simla 66, Calhan 16

Smoky Hill 83, Overland 71

Sterling 56, University 50

Summit 58, Steamboat Springs 50

The Vanguard School 83, James Irwin Charter School 58

Thomas Jefferson 67, Vista PEAK 48

Vail Christian 77, Ouray 38

Westminster 76, Hinkley 57

Wiley 69, Bethune 19

Woodland Park 57, Buena Vista 38

Wray 59, Heritage Christian Academy 53

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

