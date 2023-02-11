BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamosa 58, Montrose High School 50
Arickaree High School 57, Hanover 35
Aurora Central 68, Standley Lake 62
Banning Lewis Prep def. Atlas, forfeit
Bear Creek 61, Arvada West 34
Bishop Machebeuf 85, Front Range Christian School 76
Briggsdale 55, Kiowa 22
Cedaredge 53, Meeker 38
Centauri 50, Ignacio 36
Cherry Creek 66, Arapahoe 59
Cheyenne Wells 60, Holly 57
Coal Ridge 66, Basalt 60
Colo. Springs Christian 74, La Junta 48
Custer County 61, Trinidad 12
Delta 51, Moffat County 43
Denver East 77, George Washington 65
Denver SST 56, STEM 29
Denver West 52, Abraham Lincoln 51
Dove Creek 93, Dolores 44
Eagle Ridge Academy 83, Stargate School 62
Eaglecrest 86, J.K. Mullen 76
Elbert 57, Miami-Yoder 41
Ellicott 88, St. Mary's 52
Evangelical Christian Academy 69, Burlington 62
Fairview 79, Fort Collins 61
Fleming 63, Flatirons Academy 53
Genoa-Hugo 49, Kit Carson 35
Grand Junction 44, Durango 37
Grand Valley 55, North Fork 54
Harrison 50, Falcon 45
Hayden 46, De Beque 40
Hi-Plains 54, Rocky Mountain 28
Highland 90, Estes Park 44
Hoehne 43, Del Norte 40
John F. Kennedy 67, Regis Groff 39
KIPP Collegiate 43, Denver Waldorf 36
Kent Denver 94, Manual 65
Limon 56, Fowler 46
Lone Star 74, Flagler 51
Loveland 50, Mountain View 44
Mancos 55, Ridgway 34
Manitou Springs 69, Rye 52
Middle Park 72, Bennett 31
Northfield 66, Denver North 50
Northridge 72, Skyline High School 40
Pagosa Springs 79, Montezuma-Cortez 61
Peak to Peak 60, Jefferson Academy 57
Pinnacle 75, Liberty Common 58
Plateau Valley 56, Soroco 33
Platte Valley 54, Fort Lupton 50
Ralston Valley 85, Columbine 65
Rangeview 62, Denver South 57
Resurrection Christian 72, Berthoud 47
Salida 62, Lamar 34
Sanford 59, Cotopaxi 26
Sargent 55, South Park 41
Simla 66, Calhan 16
Smoky Hill 83, Overland 71
Sterling 56, University 50
Summit 58, Steamboat Springs 50
The Vanguard School 83, James Irwin Charter School 58
Thomas Jefferson 67, Vista PEAK 48
Vail Christian 77, Ouray 38
Westminster 76, Hinkley 57
Wiley 69, Bethune 19
Woodland Park 57, Buena Vista 38
Wray 59, Heritage Christian Academy 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
