GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buena Vista 50, Banning Lewis Prep 24

Canon City 50, Palmer 24

Denver South 63, Denver North 20

Durango 53, Montrose High School 45

Far Northeast 35, Regis Groff 33

George Washington 45, Denver East 40

Glenwood Springs 70, Rifle High School 27

Ignacio 54, Dolores 18

Manitou Springs 57, La Junta 51

Monte Vista 60, Trinidad 7

Northfield 47, Thomas Jefferson 39

Northridge 63, Thompson Valley 59

Olathe 46, De Beque 23

Palisade 60, Battle Mountain 57

Peak to Peak 42, Faith Christian 35

Salida 54, Woodland Park 28

Sand Creek 51, Mitchell 47

Stargate School 36, Bishop Machebeuf 8

Stratton 63, Deer Trail 35

Westminster 50, Northglenn 11

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

