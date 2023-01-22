GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bryce Valley 35, Tintic 22
Rich County 63, Intermountain Christian 24
South Sevier 60, Grand County 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: January 22, 2023 @ 1:15 am
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bryce Valley 35, Tintic 22
Rich County 63, Intermountain Christian 24
South Sevier 60, Grand County 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.