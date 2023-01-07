GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrean 54, Lowell 39

Angola 46, Fremont 23

Bedford N. Lawrence 76, Castle 57

Bethany Christian 41, Bremen 34

Blackford 42, Oak Hill 36

Bloomington North 56, South Vigo 35

Borden 50, Paoli 37

Calumet Christian 35, S. Bend Trinity 30

Carmel 70, Ft. Wayne South 27

Caston 44, LaVille 25

Center Grove 54, Jennings Co. 49

Charlestown 44, Brownstown 28

Clinton Prairie 52, Western Boone 44

Columbus North 48, Bloomington South 39

E. Central 53, Rushville 35

Eminence 55, Indpls Washington 24

Evansville Christian 50, Evansville Bosse 29

Evansville Mater Dei 62, Jasper 56

Evansville North 57, Jeffersonville 49

Floyd Central 54, New Albany 38

Forest Park 48, Pike Central 32

Ft. Wayne Northrop 60, Kokomo 22

Ft. Wayne Wayne 50, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 49

Gibson Southern 73, Tell City 43

Greencastle 62, Cloverdale 32

Hancock Co., Ky. 42, Evansville Harrison 31

Homestead 56, Lawrence North 39

Indpls Lutheran 56, Greenwood Christian 51

Lafayette Catholic 72, Rensselaer 38

Lake Central 66, LaPorte 11

Lake Station 74, Hammond Central 37

Lakewood Park 41, Elkhart Christian 33

Lanesville 65, Crothersville 8

Linton 60, W. Washington 50

Logansport 51, Knox 41

McCutcheon 57, Richmond 12

Monrovia 56, Beech Grove 31

Mooresville 56, Franklin 51

Morgan Twp. 56, Hebron 20

N. Harrison 69, Seymour 38

N. Knox 51, Eastern (Greene) 27

N. Miami 72, Manchester 32

N. Posey 58, Perry Central 39

New Washington 57, Clarksville 26

Noblesville 64, Indpls Cathedral 53

North Vigo 57, Southport 53

Northview 52, Owen Valley 48

Northwestern 35, Hamilton Hts. 34

Orleans 44, Henryville 26

Parke Heritage 57, W. Vigo 46

Peru 35, Delphi 33

Plymouth 49, Mishawaka 47

Princeton 51, Washington 47

Rochester 36, Whitko 27

Rossville 45, Covington 41

S. Bend Adams 52, Victory Christian Academy 11

Scottsburg 81, Trinity Lutheran 61

Silver Creek 52, Salem 32

Southwestern (Hanover) 51, S. Decatur 46

Southwood 68, Madison-Grant 44

Speedway 54, Crawfordsville 43

Union (Dugger) 52, Martinsville, Ill. 10

University 64, Covenant Christian 26

Vincennes Rivet 51, Springs Valley 34

Wabash 44, Maconaquah 41

Warren Central 54, W. Lafayette 42

Washington Catholic 63, Martinsville Tabernacle 44

Western 38, Benton Central 37

Yorktown 46, Shelbyville 35

Zionsville 71, Indpls Pike 32

Hendricks County Tournament=

Championship=

Brownsburg 53, Danville 36

Fifth Place=

Cascade 59, Plainfield 44

Third Place=

Avon 74, Tri-West 29

Henry County Tournament=

Championship=

Tri 45, Blue River 35

Madison County Tournament=

Fifth=

Anderson 70, Anderson Prep Academy 24

Third Place=

Alexandria 55, Frankton 48, OT

Shelby County Tournament=

Championship=

Triton Central 60, Waldron 29

Wayne County Tournament=

Championship=

Northeastern 57, Hagerstown 16

White River Valley Tournament=

Championship=

Barr-Reeve 41, Shakamak 36

Third Place=

White River Valley 65, Shoals 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

