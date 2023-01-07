GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrean 54, Lowell 39
Angola 46, Fremont 23
Bedford N. Lawrence 76, Castle 57
Bethany Christian 41, Bremen 34
Blackford 42, Oak Hill 36
Bloomington North 56, South Vigo 35
Borden 50, Paoli 37
Calumet Christian 35, S. Bend Trinity 30
Carmel 70, Ft. Wayne South 27
Caston 44, LaVille 25
Center Grove 54, Jennings Co. 49
Charlestown 44, Brownstown 28
Clinton Prairie 52, Western Boone 44
Columbus North 48, Bloomington South 39
E. Central 53, Rushville 35
Eminence 55, Indpls Washington 24
Evansville Christian 50, Evansville Bosse 29
Evansville Mater Dei 62, Jasper 56
Evansville North 57, Jeffersonville 49
Floyd Central 54, New Albany 38
Forest Park 48, Pike Central 32
Ft. Wayne Northrop 60, Kokomo 22
Ft. Wayne Wayne 50, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 49
Gibson Southern 73, Tell City 43
Greencastle 62, Cloverdale 32
Hancock Co., Ky. 42, Evansville Harrison 31
Homestead 56, Lawrence North 39
Indpls Lutheran 56, Greenwood Christian 51
Lafayette Catholic 72, Rensselaer 38
Lake Central 66, LaPorte 11
Lake Station 74, Hammond Central 37
Lakewood Park 41, Elkhart Christian 33
Lanesville 65, Crothersville 8
Linton 60, W. Washington 50
Logansport 51, Knox 41
McCutcheon 57, Richmond 12
Monrovia 56, Beech Grove 31
Mooresville 56, Franklin 51
Morgan Twp. 56, Hebron 20
N. Harrison 69, Seymour 38
N. Knox 51, Eastern (Greene) 27
N. Miami 72, Manchester 32
N. Posey 58, Perry Central 39
New Washington 57, Clarksville 26
Noblesville 64, Indpls Cathedral 53
North Vigo 57, Southport 53
Northview 52, Owen Valley 48
Northwestern 35, Hamilton Hts. 34
Orleans 44, Henryville 26
Parke Heritage 57, W. Vigo 46
Peru 35, Delphi 33
Plymouth 49, Mishawaka 47
Princeton 51, Washington 47
Rochester 36, Whitko 27
Rossville 45, Covington 41
S. Bend Adams 52, Victory Christian Academy 11
Scottsburg 81, Trinity Lutheran 61
Silver Creek 52, Salem 32
Southwestern (Hanover) 51, S. Decatur 46
Southwood 68, Madison-Grant 44
Speedway 54, Crawfordsville 43
Union (Dugger) 52, Martinsville, Ill. 10
University 64, Covenant Christian 26
Vincennes Rivet 51, Springs Valley 34
Wabash 44, Maconaquah 41
Warren Central 54, W. Lafayette 42
Washington Catholic 63, Martinsville Tabernacle 44
Western 38, Benton Central 37
Yorktown 46, Shelbyville 35
Zionsville 71, Indpls Pike 32
Hendricks County Tournament=
Championship=
Brownsburg 53, Danville 36
Fifth Place=
Cascade 59, Plainfield 44
Third Place=
Avon 74, Tri-West 29
Henry County Tournament=
Championship=
Tri 45, Blue River 35
Madison County Tournament=
Fifth=
Anderson 70, Anderson Prep Academy 24
Third Place=
Alexandria 55, Frankton 48, OT
Shelby County Tournament=
Championship=
Triton Central 60, Waldron 29
Wayne County Tournament=
Championship=
Northeastern 57, Hagerstown 16
White River Valley Tournament=
Championship=
Barr-Reeve 41, Shakamak 36
Third Place=
White River Valley 65, Shoals 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.