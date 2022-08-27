PREP FOOTBALL=

Beverly Ft. Frye 62, Bellaire 26

Chardon 36, Camden, N.J. 6

Cin. Hughes 56, Cin. N. College Hill 6

Cin. Purcell Marian 54, Cin. College Prep. 20

Clarkson, Ontario 26, Massillon Perry 21

Cle. John Marshall 32, Beachwood 7

Harlan Christian, Ind. 42, Holgate 20

Mogadore 48, Cols. Crusaders 13

Springfield 29, DeSmet, Mo. 22

Stryker 46, North Adams-Jerome, Mich. 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Can. South vs. Cols. Eastmoor, ccd.

Cols. Marion-Franklin vs. Delaware Hayes, ccd.

Cols. Walnut Ridge vs. Day. Dunbar, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

