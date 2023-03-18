BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

SDHSAA Playoffs=

Class AA State=

Champion=

Yankton 65, Mitchell 61

Consolation Champion=

Pierre T F Riggs High School 68, Harrisburg 67, 2OT

Seventh Place=

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 58, Sioux Falls Washington 56

Third Place=

Sioux Falls Jefferson 65, Sioux Falls Lincoln 56

Class A State=

Champion=

Dakota Valley 54, Sioux Falls Christian 48

Consolation Champion=

Sioux Valley 34, St. Thomas More 33

Seventh Place=

Hot Springs 60, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50

Third Place=

Hamlin 53, Elk Point-Jefferson 40

Class B State=

Champion=

DeSmet 62, Lower Brule 48

Consolation Champion=

Castlewood 46, Viborg-Hurley 41

Seventh Place=

Faith 75, Ethan 56

Third Place=

Aberdeen Christian 70, White River 65, OT

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

