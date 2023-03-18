BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
SDHSAA Playoffs=
Class AA State=
Champion=
Yankton 65, Mitchell 61
Consolation Champion=
Pierre T F Riggs High School 68, Harrisburg 67, 2OT
Seventh Place=
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 58, Sioux Falls Washington 56
Third Place=
Sioux Falls Jefferson 65, Sioux Falls Lincoln 56
Class A State=
Champion=
Dakota Valley 54, Sioux Falls Christian 48
Consolation Champion=
Sioux Valley 34, St. Thomas More 33
Seventh Place=
Hot Springs 60, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50
Third Place=
Hamlin 53, Elk Point-Jefferson 40
Class B State=
Champion=
DeSmet 62, Lower Brule 48
Consolation Champion=
Castlewood 46, Viborg-Hurley 41
Seventh Place=
Faith 75, Ethan 56
Third Place=
Aberdeen Christian 70, White River 65, OT
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
