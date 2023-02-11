GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Wood 62, St. Hubert's 17
Bishop Shanahan 55, Unionville 44
Blue Mountain 43, Tri-Valley 22
Central York 50, York Suburban 38
Delone 50, Eastern York 33
Gwynedd Mercy 35, St. Joseph 25
Hampton 42, Seneca Valley 32
Juniata Valley 51, Windber 40
Lancaster Catholic 44, Ephrata 28
Lansdale Catholic 60, Faith Christian Academy 41
Lebanon 63, Pequea Valley 42
Lourdes Regional 39, Mifflinburg 32
Manheim Central 56, Lampeter-Strasburg 22
Muncy 53, Montgomery 14
Neshannock 75, Aliquippa 45
North Allegheny 40, Blackhawk 36
Penn-Trafford 44, Gateway 30
Reading 45, Brandywine Heights 22
South Williamsport 52, Bucktail 19
Williamsport 64, Bellefonte 22
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
