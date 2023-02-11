GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Wood 62, St. Hubert's 17

Bishop Shanahan 55, Unionville 44

Blue Mountain 43, Tri-Valley 22

Central York 50, York Suburban 38

Delone 50, Eastern York 33

Gwynedd Mercy 35, St. Joseph 25

Hampton 42, Seneca Valley 32

Juniata Valley 51, Windber 40

Lancaster Catholic 44, Ephrata 28

Lansdale Catholic 60, Faith Christian Academy 41

Lebanon 63, Pequea Valley 42

Lourdes Regional 39, Mifflinburg 32

Manheim Central 56, Lampeter-Strasburg 22

Muncy 53, Montgomery 14

Neshannock 75, Aliquippa 45

North Allegheny 40, Blackhawk 36

Penn-Trafford 44, Gateway 30

Reading 45, Brandywine Heights 22

South Williamsport 52, Bucktail 19

Williamsport 64, Bellefonte 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you