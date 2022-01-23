BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 67, McLoughlin 33
Burns 46, Riverside 32
Central Catholic 75, Reynolds 36
Century 47, Forest Grove 38
Cleveland 70, Jefferson PDX 42
Columbia Christian 57, Portland Christian 36
Crane 67, Adrian 53
Damascus Christian 39, Grand View Christian 38
East Linn Christian 62, Central Linn 55
Falls City 55, Livingstone 25
Gold Beach 70, Toledo 61
Hanford, Wash. 79, Hermiston 64
Imbler 37, Cove 33
Jordan Valley 62, Long Creek/Ukiah 13
Knappa 58, Seaside 52
Lakeview 88, Illinois Valley 74
Lost River 64, Bonanza 47
Mannahouse Christian 52, Perrydale 39
Mazama 66, Phoenix 54
Mountainside 55, Tigard 44
North Lake/Paisley 57, Chiloquin 48
North Medford 55, Grants Pass 46
Oakland 57, Lowell 35
Oregon Episcopal 35, Riverdale 21
Pilot Rock 47, Grant Union 37
Prospect 66, Central Christian 29
Riddle 49, Yoncalla 25
Rogue Valley Adventist 52, Crosspoint Christian 42
Salem Academy 63, Delphian High School 24
Santiam 70, Gervais 46
Sheldon 65, Roseburg 56
South Medford 85, South Eugene 30
Stanfield 58, Enterprise 50
Trinity 56, St. Stephens Academy 28
Trinity Lutheran 87, Gilchrist 22
Vernonia 48, Neah-Kah-Nie 41
Wallowa 53, Griswold 31
West Linn 70, Jesuit 47
Western Christian High School 74, Colton 43
Westside Christian 61, De La Salle 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Camas Valley vs. Elkton, ccd.
Dufur vs. Sherman, ccd.
Echo vs. South Wasco County, ccd.
Elgin vs. Pine Eagle, ccd.
Horizon Christian Hood River vs. Condon, ccd.
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler vs. Klickwood, Wash., ccd.
Monument/Dayville vs. Four Rivers Community School, ccd.
New Hope Christian vs. Days Creek, ccd.
Powers vs. Umpqua Valley Christian, ccd.
