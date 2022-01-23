BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 67, McLoughlin 33

Burns 46, Riverside 32

Central Catholic 75, Reynolds 36

Century 47, Forest Grove 38

Cleveland 70, Jefferson PDX 42

Columbia Christian 57, Portland Christian 36

Crane 67, Adrian 53

Damascus Christian 39, Grand View Christian 38

East Linn Christian 62, Central Linn 55

Falls City 55, Livingstone 25

Gold Beach 70, Toledo 61

Hanford, Wash. 79, Hermiston 64

Imbler 37, Cove 33

Jordan Valley 62, Long Creek/Ukiah 13

Knappa 58, Seaside 52

Lakeview 88, Illinois Valley 74

Lost River 64, Bonanza 47

Mannahouse Christian 52, Perrydale 39

Mazama 66, Phoenix 54

Mountainside 55, Tigard 44

North Lake/Paisley 57, Chiloquin 48

North Medford 55, Grants Pass 46

Oakland 57, Lowell 35

Oregon Episcopal 35, Riverdale 21

Pilot Rock 47, Grant Union 37

Prospect 66, Central Christian 29

Riddle 49, Yoncalla 25

Rogue Valley Adventist 52, Crosspoint Christian 42

Salem Academy 63, Delphian High School 24

Santiam 70, Gervais 46

Sheldon 65, Roseburg 56

South Medford 85, South Eugene 30

Stanfield 58, Enterprise 50

Trinity 56, St. Stephens Academy 28

Trinity Lutheran 87, Gilchrist 22

Vernonia 48, Neah-Kah-Nie 41

Wallowa 53, Griswold 31

West Linn 70, Jesuit 47

Western Christian High School 74, Colton 43

Westside Christian 61, De La Salle 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Camas Valley vs. Elkton, ccd.

Dufur vs. Sherman, ccd.

Echo vs. South Wasco County, ccd.

Elgin vs. Pine Eagle, ccd.

Horizon Christian Hood River vs. Condon, ccd.

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler vs. Klickwood, Wash., ccd.

Monument/Dayville vs. Four Rivers Community School, ccd.

New Hope Christian vs. Days Creek, ccd.

Powers vs. Umpqua Valley Christian, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

