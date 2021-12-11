BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barrington 74, Streamwood 41

Beecher 51, Herscher 43

Brother Rice 57, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 51

Carmel 56, St. Rita 48

Catlin (Salt Fork) 42, Hoopeston Area High School 29

Chatham Glenwood 48, Highland 39

Chicago CICS-Ellison 68, Cristo Rey 36

Chicago Mt. Carmel 44, Benton 29

Cobden 44, Anna-Jonesboro 31

Cristo Rey Jesuit, Wis. 65, Cristo Rey 31

DePaul College Prep 40, Nazareth 27

Dunbar 88, Holy Trinity 18

Fairbury Prairie Central 60, St. Anne 37

Hall 58, Putnam County 29

Joliet Catholic 49, Providence 46

Joliet West 67, Joliet Central 38

Kankakee Trinity Academy 58, Galesburg Christian High School 28

Lake Forest 74, Zion Benton 63

Lakes Community 51, Grant 44

Libertyville 56, Waukegan 15

Lincoln Way Central 77, Bloomington 72, 2OT

Lisle (Benet Academy) 55, Montini 50

Maine South 62, Amundsen 40

McHenry 35, Richmond-Burton 28

Monmouth United 73, Biggsville West Central 25

Monticello 66, Maroa-Forsyth 46

Mt. Carmel 44, Benton 29

Naperville North 61, Wheaton Academy 49

North Lawndale 60, Lincoln-Way East 57

Oak Forest 80, Chicago (Lane) 60

Orion 59, Galva 33

Paris 53, ALAH 44

Pekin 45, Canton 43

Plainfield North 62, Normal West 42

Riverside-Brookfield 78, Romeoville 50

Springfield 55, Alton 27

St. Ignatius 59, Niles Notre Dame 38

Wauconda 62, Antioch 30

West Prairie 67, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 53

Winchester (West Central) 59, North-Mac 17

Forreston Tournament=

Dakota 40, River Ridge 39

River Ridge 54, Sterling Newman 22

Nokomis Shootout=

Athens 72, Hillsboro 48

Litchfield 58, Raymond Lincolnwood 56

South Elgin Shootout=

New Trier 69, Hinsdale Central 66

Rockford Auburn 69, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 62

Taft 53, Hampshire 45

Wayne City Tournament=

Bluford Webber 58, Grayville 28

Wayne City 57, Gallatin County 43

