BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chilhowie 67, Ridgeview 59
Jefferson Forest 57, Graham 43
Metamora, Ill. 61, South County 59
Northampton 87, Rappahannock 66
Northwood 53, Grayson County 44
Patriot 91, Largo, Md. 79
Paul VI Catholic High School 79, Bishop Walsh, Md. 42
Roanoke Valley Christian 68, Dayspring Christian Academy 44
StoneBridge School 38, Portsmouth Christian 36
Tennessee, Tenn. 62, Abingdon 59
Thomas Walker 50, Rural Retreat 48
Virginia High 76, Strasburg 67
West Ridge, Tenn. 54, Gate City 53
Yorktown 68, Edison 61
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
