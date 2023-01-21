BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chilhowie 67, Ridgeview 59

Jefferson Forest 57, Graham 43

Metamora, Ill. 61, South County 59

Northampton 87, Rappahannock 66

Northwood 53, Grayson County 44

Patriot 91, Largo, Md. 79

Paul VI Catholic High School 79, Bishop Walsh, Md. 42

Roanoke Valley Christian 68, Dayspring Christian Academy 44

StoneBridge School 38, Portsmouth Christian 36

Tennessee, Tenn. 62, Abingdon 59

Thomas Walker 50, Rural Retreat 48

Virginia High 76, Strasburg 67

West Ridge, Tenn. 54, Gate City 53

Yorktown 68, Edison 61

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

