BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian 65, Leola/Frederick 44

Aberdeen Roncalli 67, Warner 61

Arlington 53, Sioux Falls Lutheran 28

Belle Fourche 71, Langford 44

Brandon Valley 55, Douglas 38

Canby, Minn. 69, Colman-Egan 63

Canistota 48, Canton 46

Chamberlain 58, Bon Homme 42

Chester 47, Freeman 38

Crazy Horse 93, Wakpala 67

Dawson-Boyd, Minn. 72, Deubrook 44

DeSmet 52, Pipestone, Minn. 40

Dell Rapids 76, Milbank 41

Flandreau Indian 77, Takini 53

Florence/Henry 67, Timber Lake 51

Freeman Academy/Marion 52, Scotland 44

Gayville-Volin 37, Burke 34

Harrisburg 45, Spearfish 44

Herreid/Selby Area 63, Faulkton 55

Highmore 43, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 40

Hill City 66, Sundance, Wyo. 24

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 33

Hitchcock-Tulare 62, Wessington Springs 53

Ipswich 59, Webster 50

James Valley Christian 67, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 40

Kimball/White Lake 43, Avon 35

Lower Brule 64, Castlewood 61

Luverne, Minn. 60, Estelline/Hendricks 50

Madison 70, Dell Rapids St. Mary 63

Menno 50, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 39

Minneota, Minn. 47, Elkton-Lake Benton 39

New Underwood 82, Oelrichs 27

Newell 51, Edgemont 39

Northwestern 64, Little Wound 43

Pine Ridge 70, Harding County 55

Rapid City Central 65, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 61

Rapid City Christian 78, Newcastle, Wyo. 21

Redfield 73, Sully Buttes 57

Sioux Falls Christian 75, Watertown 47

Sioux Falls Lincoln 76, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 59

Stanley County 48, Bennett County 20

Tea Area 68, Aberdeen Central 48

Wall 91, Lead-Deadwood 53

Wolsey-Wessington 61, Sunshine Bible Academy 18

Yankton 55, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 52, OT

Jones County Tournament=

Jones County 63, Colome 54

Lyman 76, Kadoka Area 54

