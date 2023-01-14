BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Christian 65, Leola/Frederick 44
Aberdeen Roncalli 67, Warner 61
Arlington 53, Sioux Falls Lutheran 28
Belle Fourche 71, Langford 44
Brandon Valley 55, Douglas 38
Canby, Minn. 69, Colman-Egan 63
Canistota 48, Canton 46
Chamberlain 58, Bon Homme 42
Chester 47, Freeman 38
Crazy Horse 93, Wakpala 67
Dawson-Boyd, Minn. 72, Deubrook 44
DeSmet 52, Pipestone, Minn. 40
Dell Rapids 76, Milbank 41
Flandreau Indian 77, Takini 53
Florence/Henry 67, Timber Lake 51
Freeman Academy/Marion 52, Scotland 44
Gayville-Volin 37, Burke 34
Harrisburg 45, Spearfish 44
Herreid/Selby Area 63, Faulkton 55
Highmore 43, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 40
Hill City 66, Sundance, Wyo. 24
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 33
Hitchcock-Tulare 62, Wessington Springs 53
Ipswich 59, Webster 50
James Valley Christian 67, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 40
Kimball/White Lake 43, Avon 35
Lower Brule 64, Castlewood 61
Luverne, Minn. 60, Estelline/Hendricks 50
Madison 70, Dell Rapids St. Mary 63
Menno 50, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 39
Minneota, Minn. 47, Elkton-Lake Benton 39
New Underwood 82, Oelrichs 27
Newell 51, Edgemont 39
Northwestern 64, Little Wound 43
Pine Ridge 70, Harding County 55
Rapid City Central 65, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 61
Rapid City Christian 78, Newcastle, Wyo. 21
Redfield 73, Sully Buttes 57
Sioux Falls Christian 75, Watertown 47
Sioux Falls Lincoln 76, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 59
Stanley County 48, Bennett County 20
Tea Area 68, Aberdeen Central 48
Wall 91, Lead-Deadwood 53
Wolsey-Wessington 61, Sunshine Bible Academy 18
Yankton 55, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 52, OT
Jones County Tournament=
Jones County 63, Colome 54
Lyman 76, Kadoka Area 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
