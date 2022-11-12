PREP FOOTBALL=

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 4A=

Quarterfinal=

Scappoose 28, Mazama 27, OT

Class 3A=

Quarterfinal=

Kennedy 14, Vale 12

Class 2A=

Quarterfinal=

Colton 12, Gold Beach 0

Heppner 8, Regis 6

Oakland 32, Umatilla 14

Weston-McEwen 27, Lowell 21

Class 1A 8-Player=

Quarterfinal=

Lost River 44, Adrian 8

Class 1A 6-Player=

Semifinal=

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 55, Powers 19

Triangle Lake 46, South Wasco County 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

