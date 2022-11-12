PREP FOOTBALL=
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 4A=
Quarterfinal=
Scappoose 28, Mazama 27, OT
Class 3A=
Quarterfinal=
Kennedy 14, Vale 12
Class 2A=
Quarterfinal=
Colton 12, Gold Beach 0
Heppner 8, Regis 6
Oakland 32, Umatilla 14
Weston-McEwen 27, Lowell 21
Class 1A 8-Player=
Quarterfinal=
Lost River 44, Adrian 8
Class 1A 6-Player=
Semifinal=
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 55, Powers 19
Triangle Lake 46, South Wasco County 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
