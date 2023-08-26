PREP FOOTBALL=
Barnesville 38, Bellaire 14
Cin. St. Xavier 44, Detroit King, Mich. 8
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 52, Lucasville Valley 6
Cols. Northland 57, Whitehall-Yearling 29
Delphos St. John's 42, Lima Cent. Cath. 40
Dematha, Md. 35, Springfield 7
Garfield Hts. 18, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 16
Garrettsville Garfield 61, Warren JFK 26
Gates Mills Hawken 48, Garfield Hts. Trinity 12
Linsly, W.Va. 42, Richmond Hts. 0
Paramus Catholic, N.J. 43, Cle. Hts. 41
Warren Harding 20, Akr. Buchtel 16
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.