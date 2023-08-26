PREP FOOTBALL=

Barnesville 38, Bellaire 14

Cin. St. Xavier 44, Detroit King, Mich. 8

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 52, Lucasville Valley 6

Cols. Northland 57, Whitehall-Yearling 29

Delphos St. John's 42, Lima Cent. Cath. 40

Dematha, Md. 35, Springfield 7

Garfield Hts. 18, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 16

Garrettsville Garfield 61, Warren JFK 26

Gates Mills Hawken 48, Garfield Hts. Trinity 12

Linsly, W.Va. 42, Richmond Hts. 0

Paramus Catholic, N.J. 43, Cle. Hts. 41

Warren Harding 20, Akr. Buchtel 16

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

