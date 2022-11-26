PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL Playoff=
Regional Final=
Class 6A=
Region A=
Western Branch 21, Manchester 14
Region B=
Freedom (W) 53, Patriot 21
Region D=
Fairfax 30, South County 14
James Madison 22, Centreville 7
Class 5A=
Region C=
Highland Springs 35, Lloyd Bird 0
Class 4A=
Region B=
Dinwiddie 47, King George 41, OT
Region C=
Kettle Run 35, Loudoun County 34
Class 2A=
Region D=
Graham 61, Ridgeview 35
Class 1A=
Region A=
Essex 46, K&Q Central 0
Region C=
George Wythe-Wytheville 48, Grayson County 28
Region D=
Grundy 30, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 19
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
