PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Playoff=

Regional Final=

Class 6A=

Region A=

Western Branch 21, Manchester 14

Region B=

Freedom (W) 53, Patriot 21

Region D=

Fairfax 30, South County 14

James Madison 22, Centreville 7

Class 5A=

Region C=

Highland Springs 35, Lloyd Bird 0

Class 4A=

Region B=

Dinwiddie 47, King George 41, OT

Region C=

Kettle Run 35, Loudoun County 34

Class 2A=

Region D=

Graham 61, Ridgeview 35

Class 1A=

Region A=

Essex 46, K&Q Central 0

Region C=

George Wythe-Wytheville 48, Grayson County 28

Region D=

Grundy 30, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 19

