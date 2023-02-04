BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algona 75, Iowa Falls-Alden 46
Ankeny Centennial 73, Des Moines, North 32
Baxter 58, Lynnville-Sully 47
Cherokee, Washington 57, Sheldon 44
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 80, Cedar Valley Christian School 15
Denison-Schleswig 55, Carroll 43
Dunkerton 63, Hudson 59
East Buchanan, Winthrop 57, Clarksville 47
East Sac County 61, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 42
Grand View Christian 79, Charles City 66
Newton 74, Knoxville 46
Pella Christian 73, Van Meter 66
South Central Calhoun 62, Spencer 54
St. Mary's, Remsen 69, South O'Brien, Paullina 62
Treynor 66, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 32
Valley, West Des Moines 77, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 57
Washington 59, Clear Creek-Amana 39
Waverly-Shell Rock 77, Storm Lake 44
SEISC Shootout=
Central Lee, Donnellson 56, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 44
Holy Trinity 54, Wapello 36
New London 67, Pekin 66
West Burlington 56, WACO, Wayland 44
Winfield-Mount Union 53, Burlington Notre Dame 52
Western Valley Conference Tournament=
Kingsley-Pierson 54, Westwood, Sloan 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
