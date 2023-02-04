BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algona 75, Iowa Falls-Alden 46

Ankeny Centennial 73, Des Moines, North 32

Baxter 58, Lynnville-Sully 47

Cherokee, Washington 57, Sheldon 44

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 80, Cedar Valley Christian School 15

Denison-Schleswig 55, Carroll 43

Dunkerton 63, Hudson 59

East Buchanan, Winthrop 57, Clarksville 47

East Sac County 61, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 42

Grand View Christian 79, Charles City 66

Newton 74, Knoxville 46

Pella Christian 73, Van Meter 66

South Central Calhoun 62, Spencer 54

St. Mary's, Remsen 69, South O'Brien, Paullina 62

Treynor 66, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 32

Valley, West Des Moines 77, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 57

Washington 59, Clear Creek-Amana 39

Waverly-Shell Rock 77, Storm Lake 44

SEISC Shootout=

Central Lee, Donnellson 56, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 44

Holy Trinity 54, Wapello 36

New London 67, Pekin 66

West Burlington 56, WACO, Wayland 44

Winfield-Mount Union 53, Burlington Notre Dame 52

Western Valley Conference Tournament=

Kingsley-Pierson 54, Westwood, Sloan 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you