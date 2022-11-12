PREP FOOTBALL=
NMAA Playoffs=
Class 5A=
Quarterfinal=
Artesia 50, Valley 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: November 12, 2022 @ 5:13 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=
NMAA Playoffs=
Class 5A=
Quarterfinal=
Artesia 50, Valley 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.