PREP FOOTBALL=

Academy of the New Church 35, Royal Imperial Collegiate, Ontario 34

Archbishop Ryan 20, Lansdale Catholic 17

Avon Grove 14, Bishop Shanahan 0

Bartram 22, Frankford 12

Belmont Charter 40, Kensington 22

Bishop Canevin 63, Cornell 0

Bonner-Prendergast 26, Neumann-Goretti 14

Burgettstown 22, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 19

Camp Hill 71, Steelton-Highspire 20

Chester 54, Penn Wood 8

Columbia-Montour 38, Cowanesque Valley 30

Conemaugh Township 35, Northwest Area 6

Conwell Egan 49, Cardinal O'Hara 6

Dallastown Area 42, York 38

Delaware Valley 35, Wilkes-Barre Area 24

Harrisburg 52, Central Dauphin East 0

Interboro 38, Chichester 0

Lawrenceville, N.J. 31, Penn Charter 10

MD School for the Deaf, Md. 42, Valley Forge Military 0

Marian Catholic 36, Shenandoah Valley 0

Mastery Charter North 21, Philadelphia Central 14

Mercer 43, Kennedy Catholic 7

Mercersburg Academy 36, Model, D.C. 24

Nazareth Area 42, Allentown Central Catholic 14

Old Forge 42, Susquehanna 13

Pennington, N.J. 38, George School 19

Pennsbury 27, Pennridge 24

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 12, Archbishop Wood 7

Philadelphia West Catholic 6, Archbishop Carroll 0

Pope John Paul II 38, Upper Merion 20

Scranton Prep 28, Abington Heights 14

St. Francis, N.Y. 47, Erie 7

St. Joseph's Prep 40, La Salle 11

The Hill School 42, Peddie, N.J. 20

Wyoming Seminary 28, Suffield, Conn. 14

Wyomissing 38, Cocalico 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you