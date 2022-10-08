PREP FOOTBALL=
Academy of the New Church 35, Royal Imperial Collegiate, Ontario 34
Archbishop Ryan 20, Lansdale Catholic 17
Avon Grove 14, Bishop Shanahan 0
Bartram 22, Frankford 12
Belmont Charter 40, Kensington 22
Bishop Canevin 63, Cornell 0
Bonner-Prendergast 26, Neumann-Goretti 14
Burgettstown 22, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 19
Camp Hill 71, Steelton-Highspire 20
Chester 54, Penn Wood 8
Columbia-Montour 38, Cowanesque Valley 30
Conemaugh Township 35, Northwest Area 6
Conwell Egan 49, Cardinal O'Hara 6
Dallastown Area 42, York 38
Delaware Valley 35, Wilkes-Barre Area 24
Harrisburg 52, Central Dauphin East 0
Interboro 38, Chichester 0
Lawrenceville, N.J. 31, Penn Charter 10
MD School for the Deaf, Md. 42, Valley Forge Military 0
Marian Catholic 36, Shenandoah Valley 0
Mastery Charter North 21, Philadelphia Central 14
Mercer 43, Kennedy Catholic 7
Mercersburg Academy 36, Model, D.C. 24
Nazareth Area 42, Allentown Central Catholic 14
Old Forge 42, Susquehanna 13
Pennington, N.J. 38, George School 19
Pennsbury 27, Pennridge 24
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 12, Archbishop Wood 7
Philadelphia West Catholic 6, Archbishop Carroll 0
Pope John Paul II 38, Upper Merion 20
Scranton Prep 28, Abington Heights 14
St. Francis, N.Y. 47, Erie 7
St. Joseph's Prep 40, La Salle 11
The Hill School 42, Peddie, N.J. 20
Wyoming Seminary 28, Suffield, Conn. 14
Wyomissing 38, Cocalico 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
