PREP FOOTBALL=
Crook County 28, Redmond 21
Powers 54, North Lake 13
Riddle 26, Gilchrist 12
South Salem 48, Grants Pass 7
St. Paul 46, Lost River 32
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Updated: September 18, 2022 @ 12:32 am
