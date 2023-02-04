GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 59, Cusick 32

Bellarmine Prep 54, Olympia 43

Bothell 46, Issaquah 41

Chiawana 76, Hermiston, Ore. 41

Columbia (White Salmon) 62, Castle Rock 31

Darrington 50, Grace Academy 19

Dufur, Ore. 53, Lyle-Wishram 24

Eisenhower 68, Eastmont 54

Hanford 53, Southridge 44

Hazen 40, Liberty 36

Inglemoor 60, North Creek 28

Kamiakin 77, Pasco 17

Lynden Christian 58, Lynden 50

Mercer Island 78, Bellevue 49

Mount Si 49, Skyline 35

Neah Bay 76, Taholah 37

Northport 45, Valley Christian 34

Orcas Island 67, Concrete 13

Pomeroy 52, Touchet 22

Port Angeles 39, Bainbridge 35

Puyallup 46, Rogers (Puyallup) 33

Rainier 62, Kalama 26

Raymond 60, Morton/White Pass 41

Reardan 34, Jenkins Jr/Sr High (Chewelah) 23

Richland 76, Kennewick 37

Sammamish 49, Bellevue Christian 40

South Kitsap 39, Bethel 37

South Whidbey 45, The Northwest 28

Stevenson 46, Mannahouse Christian, Ore. 41

Three Rivers Christian School 47, Columbia Adventist Academy 28

Trout Lake 56, Glenwood 28

Wahkiakum 55, Chief Leschi 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

