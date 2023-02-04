GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 59, Cusick 32
Bellarmine Prep 54, Olympia 43
Bothell 46, Issaquah 41
Chiawana 76, Hermiston, Ore. 41
Columbia (White Salmon) 62, Castle Rock 31
Darrington 50, Grace Academy 19
Dufur, Ore. 53, Lyle-Wishram 24
Eisenhower 68, Eastmont 54
Hanford 53, Southridge 44
Hazen 40, Liberty 36
Inglemoor 60, North Creek 28
Kamiakin 77, Pasco 17
Lynden Christian 58, Lynden 50
Mercer Island 78, Bellevue 49
Mount Si 49, Skyline 35
Neah Bay 76, Taholah 37
Northport 45, Valley Christian 34
Orcas Island 67, Concrete 13
Pomeroy 52, Touchet 22
Port Angeles 39, Bainbridge 35
Puyallup 46, Rogers (Puyallup) 33
Rainier 62, Kalama 26
Raymond 60, Morton/White Pass 41
Reardan 34, Jenkins Jr/Sr High (Chewelah) 23
Richland 76, Kennewick 37
Sammamish 49, Bellevue Christian 40
South Kitsap 39, Bethel 37
South Whidbey 45, The Northwest 28
Stevenson 46, Mannahouse Christian, Ore. 41
Three Rivers Christian School 47, Columbia Adventist Academy 28
Trout Lake 56, Glenwood 28
Wahkiakum 55, Chief Leschi 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
