PREP FOOTBALL=

Georgetown Prep 21, Bullis 10

Landon 35, St. Albans, D.C. 7

MPSSAA=

Class 4A=

Second Round=

C. H. Flowers 40, Eleanor Roosevelt 20

Quince Orchard 24, Northwest - Mtg 14

Class 4A-3A=

Second Round=

Urbana 42, Mt. Hebron 7

Class 3A=

Second Round=

Oakdale 20, Frederick 17

Class 2A=

Second Round=

Huntingtown 28, Frederick Douglass 22, OT

Milford Mill 55, Owings Mills 0

Stephen Decatur 43, North Caroline 27

Class 2A-1A=

Second Round=

Dunbar 58, Fairmont Heights 0

Largo 42, Sparrows Point 14

Williamsport 45, Liberty 43

Class 1A=

Second Round=

Forest Park 46, Edmondson-Westside 14

Fort Hill 48, Allegany 0

Lake Clifton 28, Baltimore Douglass 20, OT

Perryville 17, Green Street Academy 16

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

