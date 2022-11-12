PREP FOOTBALL=
Georgetown Prep 21, Bullis 10
Landon 35, St. Albans, D.C. 7
MPSSAA=
Class 4A=
Second Round=
C. H. Flowers 40, Eleanor Roosevelt 20
Quince Orchard 24, Northwest - Mtg 14
Class 4A-3A=
Second Round=
Urbana 42, Mt. Hebron 7
Class 3A=
Second Round=
Oakdale 20, Frederick 17
Class 2A=
Second Round=
Huntingtown 28, Frederick Douglass 22, OT
Milford Mill 55, Owings Mills 0
Stephen Decatur 43, North Caroline 27
Class 2A-1A=
Second Round=
Dunbar 58, Fairmont Heights 0
Largo 42, Sparrows Point 14
Williamsport 45, Liberty 43
Class 1A=
Second Round=
Forest Park 46, Edmondson-Westside 14
Fort Hill 48, Allegany 0
Lake Clifton 28, Baltimore Douglass 20, OT
Perryville 17, Green Street Academy 16
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.