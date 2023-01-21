GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arrupe Jesuit 68, Lake County 21

Caprock Academy 55, Soroco 33

Cedaredge 43, Meeker 23

Centauri 51, Alamosa 37

Coal Ridge 48, Basalt 27

Colorado Academy 44, Jefferson Academy 32

Creede High School 34, Cripple Creek-Victor 14

Delta 65, Moffat County 32

Denver East 58, Denver South 57

Denver North 43, Regis Groff 28

Dove Creek 64, Ridgway 16

Eaton 57, Weld Central 13

Englewood 57, Sheridan 13

FMHS 52, Battle Mountain 8

Falcon 34, Coronado 15

Fort Collins 50, Fairview 30

Frederick 58, Severance 44

Gilpin County 59, Clear Creek 6

Grand Valley 62, North Fork 44

Haxtun 36, Otis 34

Hayden 57, Plateau Valley 50

Highlands Ranch 47, Pine Creek 42

Horizon 62, Prairie View 23

Jefferson 68, Pinnacle 8

Kent Denver 58, The Academy 33

Kiowa 56, Hanover 21

Liberty 52, Palmer 34

Mesa Ridge 61, Sand Creek 55

Middle Park 52, KIPP Collegiate 21

Monarch 71, Mountain Range 23

Montrose High School 57, Eagle Valley 36

Mountain View 55, Thompson Valley 46

Northfield 77, Denver West 26

Northridge 55, Niwot 37

Olathe 47, Aspen 7

Palmer Ridge 55, Lutheran 54

Platte Canyon 35, Fort Lupton 13

Poudre 37, Erie 28

Pueblo County 54, Mitchell 10

Resurrection Christian 60, Sterling 26

Rocky Mountain 72, Boulder 32

Roosevelt 69, Riverdale Ridge 56

Sanford 46, Monte Vista 42

Skyline High School 32, Fort Morgan 22

Summit 44, Steamboat Springs 16

The Classical Academy 60, Rampart 43

Thomas Jefferson 40, Abraham Lincoln 21

Thornton 34, Conifer 26

University 61, Valley 16

Vista PEAK 87, John F. Kennedy 4

West Grand 45, Vail Christian 35

Wheat Ridge 47, Denver SST 15

Widefield High School 49, Pueblo Central 26

Windsor Charter 48, Golden View Classical 46

Colby Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Lamar 29, Ulysses, Kan. 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sidney, Neb. vs. Yuma, ccd.

