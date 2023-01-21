GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arrupe Jesuit 68, Lake County 21
Caprock Academy 55, Soroco 33
Cedaredge 43, Meeker 23
Centauri 51, Alamosa 37
Coal Ridge 48, Basalt 27
Colorado Academy 44, Jefferson Academy 32
Creede High School 34, Cripple Creek-Victor 14
Delta 65, Moffat County 32
Denver East 58, Denver South 57
Denver North 43, Regis Groff 28
Dove Creek 64, Ridgway 16
Eaton 57, Weld Central 13
Englewood 57, Sheridan 13
FMHS 52, Battle Mountain 8
Falcon 34, Coronado 15
Fort Collins 50, Fairview 30
Frederick 58, Severance 44
Gilpin County 59, Clear Creek 6
Grand Valley 62, North Fork 44
Haxtun 36, Otis 34
Hayden 57, Plateau Valley 50
Highlands Ranch 47, Pine Creek 42
Horizon 62, Prairie View 23
Jefferson 68, Pinnacle 8
Kent Denver 58, The Academy 33
Kiowa 56, Hanover 21
Liberty 52, Palmer 34
Mesa Ridge 61, Sand Creek 55
Middle Park 52, KIPP Collegiate 21
Monarch 71, Mountain Range 23
Montrose High School 57, Eagle Valley 36
Mountain View 55, Thompson Valley 46
Northfield 77, Denver West 26
Northridge 55, Niwot 37
Olathe 47, Aspen 7
Palmer Ridge 55, Lutheran 54
Platte Canyon 35, Fort Lupton 13
Poudre 37, Erie 28
Pueblo County 54, Mitchell 10
Resurrection Christian 60, Sterling 26
Rocky Mountain 72, Boulder 32
Roosevelt 69, Riverdale Ridge 56
Sanford 46, Monte Vista 42
Skyline High School 32, Fort Morgan 22
Summit 44, Steamboat Springs 16
The Classical Academy 60, Rampart 43
Thomas Jefferson 40, Abraham Lincoln 21
Thornton 34, Conifer 26
University 61, Valley 16
Vista PEAK 87, John F. Kennedy 4
West Grand 45, Vail Christian 35
Wheat Ridge 47, Denver SST 15
Widefield High School 49, Pueblo Central 26
Windsor Charter 48, Golden View Classical 46
Colby Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Lamar 29, Ulysses, Kan. 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sidney, Neb. vs. Yuma, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
