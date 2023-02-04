BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamosa 48, Pagosa Springs 34

Basalt 72, Summit 56

Bethune 43, Weldon Valley 41

Briggsdale 65, Flatirons Academy 44

Broomfield 85, Prairie View 49

Centauri 70, Montezuma-Cortez 39

Coal Ridge 58, Moffat County 51

Cotopaxi 57, Crested Butte 56

Creede High School 45, Antonito 43

Custer County 67, South Park 30

DSST: Montview 68, Arrupe Jesuit 30

Del Norte 55, Sargent 30

Denver East 89, Far Northeast 43

Denver North 49, Denver West 44

Doherty 72, Palmer 53

Eads 58, Wiley 53

Evangelical Christian Academy 63, Calhan 27

Fairview 72, Erie 61

Florence 69, James Irwin Charter School 61

Fossil Ridge 65, Legacy 56

Fowler 59, Swink 35

Genoa-Hugo 47, Fleming 39

George Washington 79, Westminster 72

Glenwood Springs 54, Durango 49

Golden 62, D'Evelyn 49

Grand Valley 60, Gunnison 54

Green Mountain 69, Evergreen High School 42

Hanover 30, Primero 29

Harrison 64, Sand Creek 55

Idalia 50, Kit Carson 29

Lake County 69, Platte Canyon 57

Lamar 52, Strasburg 50

Limon 37, Burlington 35

Lutheran 49, Palmer Ridge 34

Mancos 60, Telluride 52

Merino 61, Sedgwick County 33

Mesa Ridge 56, Pueblo County 29

Miami-Yoder 45, Kiowa 36

Monarch 47, Boulder 45

Monte Vista 42, Center 38

Montrose High School 42, Battle Mountain 27

Mountain View 36, Roosevelt 35

Mountain Vista 68, Dakota Ridge 50

Northfield 50, Vista PEAK 49

Nucla 66, Sangre De Cristo 56

Peetz 60, Creek Valley, Neb. 43

Peyton 77, Rocky Ford 30

Pinnacle 84, Middle Park 66

Plateau Valley 37, West Grand 15

Pomona 56, Conifer 49

Poudre 76, Mountain Range 34

Ralston Valley 56, Arvada West 50

Rangely 50, De Beque 49

Rangeview 71, Aurora Central 38

Riverdale Ridge 75, Frederick 74

Roaring Fork 74, Meeker 44

Rocky Mountain 91, Horizon 90

Sanford 70, Trinidad 15

Severance 67, Skyline High School 52

Simla 53, Elbert 41

SkyView Academy 52, Union Colony Preparatory School 45

Standley Lake 64, Littleton 61

Steamboat Springs 57, Aspen 52

Sterling 71, Windsor Charter 53

The Vanguard School 49, Woodland Park 35

Thomas Jefferson 94, Regis Groff 34

Thompson Valley 78, Niwot 57

Vail Mountain School 60, Soroco 19

Valor Christian 79, Columbine 61

Weld Central 62, Pueblo Centennial 54

Widefield High School 46, The Classical Academy 44

Wiggins 59, Caliche 37

Wray 81, Haxtun 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you