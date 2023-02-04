BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamosa 48, Pagosa Springs 34
Basalt 72, Summit 56
Bethune 43, Weldon Valley 41
Briggsdale 65, Flatirons Academy 44
Broomfield 85, Prairie View 49
Centauri 70, Montezuma-Cortez 39
Coal Ridge 58, Moffat County 51
Cotopaxi 57, Crested Butte 56
Creede High School 45, Antonito 43
Custer County 67, South Park 30
DSST: Montview 68, Arrupe Jesuit 30
Del Norte 55, Sargent 30
Denver East 89, Far Northeast 43
Denver North 49, Denver West 44
Doherty 72, Palmer 53
Eads 58, Wiley 53
Evangelical Christian Academy 63, Calhan 27
Fairview 72, Erie 61
Florence 69, James Irwin Charter School 61
Fossil Ridge 65, Legacy 56
Fowler 59, Swink 35
Genoa-Hugo 47, Fleming 39
George Washington 79, Westminster 72
Glenwood Springs 54, Durango 49
Golden 62, D'Evelyn 49
Grand Valley 60, Gunnison 54
Green Mountain 69, Evergreen High School 42
Hanover 30, Primero 29
Harrison 64, Sand Creek 55
Idalia 50, Kit Carson 29
Lake County 69, Platte Canyon 57
Lamar 52, Strasburg 50
Limon 37, Burlington 35
Lutheran 49, Palmer Ridge 34
Mancos 60, Telluride 52
Merino 61, Sedgwick County 33
Mesa Ridge 56, Pueblo County 29
Miami-Yoder 45, Kiowa 36
Monarch 47, Boulder 45
Monte Vista 42, Center 38
Montrose High School 42, Battle Mountain 27
Mountain View 36, Roosevelt 35
Mountain Vista 68, Dakota Ridge 50
Northfield 50, Vista PEAK 49
Nucla 66, Sangre De Cristo 56
Peetz 60, Creek Valley, Neb. 43
Peyton 77, Rocky Ford 30
Pinnacle 84, Middle Park 66
Plateau Valley 37, West Grand 15
Pomona 56, Conifer 49
Poudre 76, Mountain Range 34
Ralston Valley 56, Arvada West 50
Rangely 50, De Beque 49
Rangeview 71, Aurora Central 38
Riverdale Ridge 75, Frederick 74
Roaring Fork 74, Meeker 44
Rocky Mountain 91, Horizon 90
Sanford 70, Trinidad 15
Severance 67, Skyline High School 52
Simla 53, Elbert 41
SkyView Academy 52, Union Colony Preparatory School 45
Standley Lake 64, Littleton 61
Steamboat Springs 57, Aspen 52
Sterling 71, Windsor Charter 53
The Vanguard School 49, Woodland Park 35
Thomas Jefferson 94, Regis Groff 34
Thompson Valley 78, Niwot 57
Vail Mountain School 60, Soroco 19
Valor Christian 79, Columbine 61
Weld Central 62, Pueblo Centennial 54
Widefield High School 46, The Classical Academy 44
Wiggins 59, Caliche 37
Wray 81, Haxtun 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
