GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover 67, Buffalo 64
Battle Lake 68, Ashby 23
Becker 88, Waconia 47
Benilde-St. Margaret's 59, Minneapolis North 41
Byron 49, Winona 41
Cloquet 67, North Branch 26
DeLaSalle 59, Mankato East 57
Duluth Marshall 73, International Falls 43
Grand Meadow 55, Rushford-Peterson 35
Grand Rapids 67, Chisago Lakes 53
Hancock 80, Renville County West 13
Hastings 80, Rochester John Marshall 79, OT
Hawley 74, Thief River Falls 53
Henning 57, Sebeka 41
Holy Angels 88, Robbinsdale Cooper 59
Jackson County Central 75, Minnewaska 73
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 70, Blue Earth Area 21
MFL-Mar-Mac, Iowa 53, Lanesboro 37
Mankato Loyola 48, St. John's Prep 34
Minneapolis Southwest 78, St. Paul Academy 31
Minneapolis Washburn 65, Minneapolis Edison 38
Minnehaha Academy 92, Mounds Park Academy 27
Minneota 53, BOLD 39
Minnetonka 71, Chaska 69
Moorhead 64, Osseo 61
New London-Spicer 71, St. Clair 42
Norwood-Young America 58, Dassel-Cokato 32
Providence Academy 64, Rockford 31
Rochester Mayo 68, Austin 64
Spring Lake Park 41, Lakeville North 40
St. Michael-Albertville 75, Prior Lake 58
St. Paul Como Park 82, Mountain Iron-Buhl 62
Triton 48, Waseca 43
Wagner, S.D. 45, Luverne 40
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 73, Warroad 42
Woodbury 48, St. Paul Central 45
Worthington 72, Redwood Valley 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lake of the Woods vs. Red Lake, ppd. to Jan 29th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/