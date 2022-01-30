GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 67, Buffalo 64

Battle Lake 68, Ashby 23

Becker 88, Waconia 47

Benilde-St. Margaret's 59, Minneapolis North 41

Byron 49, Winona 41

Cloquet 67, North Branch 26

DeLaSalle 59, Mankato East 57

Duluth Marshall 73, International Falls 43

Grand Meadow 55, Rushford-Peterson 35

Grand Rapids 67, Chisago Lakes 53

Hancock 80, Renville County West 13

Hastings 80, Rochester John Marshall 79, OT

Hawley 74, Thief River Falls 53

Henning 57, Sebeka 41

Holy Angels 88, Robbinsdale Cooper 59

Jackson County Central 75, Minnewaska 73

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 70, Blue Earth Area 21

MFL-Mar-Mac, Iowa 53, Lanesboro 37

Mankato Loyola 48, St. John's Prep 34

Minneapolis Southwest 78, St. Paul Academy 31

Minneapolis Washburn 65, Minneapolis Edison 38

Minnehaha Academy 92, Mounds Park Academy 27

Minneota 53, BOLD 39

Minnetonka 71, Chaska 69

Moorhead 64, Osseo 61

New London-Spicer 71, St. Clair 42

Norwood-Young America 58, Dassel-Cokato 32

Providence Academy 64, Rockford 31

Rochester Mayo 68, Austin 64

Spring Lake Park 41, Lakeville North 40

St. Michael-Albertville 75, Prior Lake 58

St. Paul Como Park 82, Mountain Iron-Buhl 62

Triton 48, Waseca 43

Wagner, S.D. 45, Luverne 40

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 73, Warroad 42

Woodbury 48, St. Paul Central 45

Worthington 72, Redwood Valley 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lake of the Woods vs. Red Lake, ppd. to Jan 29th.

