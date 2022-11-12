PREP VOLLEYBALL=
MSHSL State Tournament=
Class 4A=
Fifth Place=
Centennial def. Chaska, 25-23, 25-27, 25-22, 25-18
Class 3A=
Third Place=
Detroit Lakes def. Mahtomedi, 25-19, 25-11, 25-17
Class 2A=
Fifth Place=
Belle Plaine def. Pipestone, 24-26, 21-25, 25-23, 26-24, 15-11
Class A=
Fifth Place=
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Ely, 25-27, 25-18, 25-15, 26-24
Third Place=
Mabel-Canton def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 25-20, 16-25, 24-26, 27-25, 15-11
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.