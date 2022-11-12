PREP VOLLEYBALL=

MSHSL State Tournament=

Class 4A=

Fifth Place=

Centennial def. Chaska, 25-23, 25-27, 25-22, 25-18

Class 3A=

Third Place=

Detroit Lakes def. Mahtomedi, 25-19, 25-11, 25-17

Class 2A=

Fifth Place=

Belle Plaine def. Pipestone, 24-26, 21-25, 25-23, 26-24, 15-11

Class A=

Fifth Place=

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Ely, 25-27, 25-18, 25-15, 26-24

Third Place=

Mabel-Canton def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 25-20, 16-25, 24-26, 27-25, 15-11

