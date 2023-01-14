GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amboy 37, Stockton 29
Andrew 47, Reavis 18
Annawan 62, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 30
Breese Central 47, Nashville 30
Breese Mater Dei 44, Belleville East 38
Brimfield 46, Mundelein 31
Brimfield 47, Kewanee 41
Burlington Central 47, Hinsdale South 28
Byron 41, Hall 29
Byron 51, Machesney Park Harlem 39
Canton 46, Morton 37
Carbondale 41, Cahokia 40
Carmel 47, Huntley 40
Chicago Resurrection 52, Chicago (Lane) 51
Christopher 47, Greenville 39
Clinton 65, Illini Central 47
Dakota 51, East Dubuque 21
DePaul College Prep 68, Chicago (Jones) 24
Decatur St. Teresa 60, Urbana 44
Du Quoin 46, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 34
Dundee-Crown 40, Belvidere North 23
Dundee-Crown 41, DeKalb 29
Dunlap 46, Pekin 26
East Alton-Wood River 36, Mount Olive 28
Edwards County 62, Sandoval 23
Eldorado 42, Fairfield 34
Fenwick 56, Hyde Park 32
Forreston 57, Durand 11
Freeburg 45, Benton 31
Fulton 76, Rockford Christian 69
Galena 36, Machesney Park Harlem 19
Galena 63, Rosary 44
Geneseo 49, Mundelein 22
Geneseo 55, Kewanee 30
Glenbard North 70, Lindblom 67
Glenbard West 67, OPRF 15
Glenbrook North 41, Buffalo Grove 31
Goreville 53, Carmi White County 42
Grant 66, McHenry 45
Hall 49, Durand 14
Hammond Noll, Ind. 55, Simeon 51
Harrisburg 62, Gallatin County 43
Heyworth 47, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 38
Hinsdale Central 48, DeKalb 27
Hinsdale Central 51, Johnsburg 12
Hinsdale South 53, Normal West 47
Huntley 67, Lincoln-Way East 54
IC Catholic 47, De La Salle 41
Indian Creek 48, LaMoille 15
Joliet West 68, Sycamore 58
LaSalle-Peru 46, Plano 36
Lake Zurich 54, Glenbrook South 50
Lanark Eastland 56, Freeport 41
LeRoy 47, Lexington 33
Lewistown 55, South Fulton 45
Lincoln Way West 81, Oak Forest 35
Lisle (Benet Academy) 60, Proviso West 36
Loyola 67, Kenwood 55
Lyons 39, Downers North 28
Macomb 54, Monmouth-Roseville 46
Maine South 46, Carmel 39
Maine South 77, Lincoln-Way East 62
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 48, Coal City 29
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 70, Lemont 38
Marist 53, Sandburg 40
Mendon Unity 55, Illini West (Carthage) 31
Metro-East Lutheran 49, Murphysboro 40
Montini 44, Geneva 42
Morgan Park 40, Hammond Central, Ind. 19
Mother McAuley 52, Maine West 33
Mount Vernon 70, Carterville 55
Naperville Central 46, Lake Park 44
Nazareth 58, Batavia 39
Neoga 60, Vandalia 56
Niles West 57, Northside Prep 25
Nokomis 50, Staunton 29
O'Fallon 75, Hillsboro 44
Olney (Richland County) 38, Casey-Westfield 21
Orangeville 48, Warren 20
Oswego 46, Johnsburg 35
Ottawa 48, Morris 20
Paris 85, Lawrenceville 22
Peoria (H.S.) 53, Pattonville, Mo. 35
Peoria Heights (Quest) 48, Stanford Olympia 40
Peoria Notre Dame 59, Winnebago 29
Plainfield North 50, Willowbrook 47
Princeton 48, Bureau Valley 41
Princeville 49, Wethersfield 43
Providence 59, Joliet Catholic 46
Quincy Notre Dame 73, Rock Island 20
River Forest Trinity 70, Westinghouse 37
Robinson 51, Newton 32
Rochelle 59, Kaneland 56
Rochester 67, Springfield Lanphier 22
Rock Falls 55, Mendota 18
Rockford Boylan 35, Burlington Central 21
Rockford Boylan 54, Naperville Neuqua Valley 43
Rockford Christian 52, Freeport 48
Rockford Christian 54, Lanark Eastland 42
Rockford Christian Life 50, Elgin Academy 22
Rockford Guilford 66, St. Viator 37
Rockford Jefferson 48, Maine East 29
Rockford Jefferson 63, Harvard 24
Rosary 47, Forreston 40
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 41, Jacksonville 34
Springfield 54, Eisenhower 39
St Elmo-Brownstown 46, Moweaqua Central A&M 15
St. Charles North 67, Conant 20
St. Francis 42, St. Laurence 38
St. Ignatius 59, York 55
Stagg 44, Hillcrest 34
Sullivan 45, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 37
Sycamore 39, Sandwich 8
Teutopolis 53, Waterloo 43
Thornton Fractional South 69, Bowman Academy, Ind. 22
Thornton Fractional South 69, E. Central, Ind. 22
Tuscola 42, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 33
Vienna 55, Johnston City 28
Warren Township 57, Zion Benton 35
Warrensburg-Latham 54, Altamont 41
Washington 63, Metamora 54
Watseka (coop) 56, S. Newton, Ind. 20
West Hancock 69, Beardstown 44
Westfield, Mich. 76, Rockford Auburn 39
Westlake 52, Alden-Hebron 22
Whitney Young 72, Evanston Township 45
Woodlawn 60, Centralia Christ Our Rock 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
