GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amboy 37, Stockton 29

Andrew 47, Reavis 18

Annawan 62, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 30

Breese Central 47, Nashville 30

Breese Mater Dei 44, Belleville East 38

Brimfield 46, Mundelein 31

Brimfield 47, Kewanee 41

Burlington Central 47, Hinsdale South 28

Byron 41, Hall 29

Byron 51, Machesney Park Harlem 39

Canton 46, Morton 37

Carbondale 41, Cahokia 40

Carmel 47, Huntley 40

Chicago Resurrection 52, Chicago (Lane) 51

Christopher 47, Greenville 39

Clinton 65, Illini Central 47

Dakota 51, East Dubuque 21

DePaul College Prep 68, Chicago (Jones) 24

Decatur St. Teresa 60, Urbana 44

Du Quoin 46, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 34

Dundee-Crown 40, Belvidere North 23

Dundee-Crown 41, DeKalb 29

Dunlap 46, Pekin 26

East Alton-Wood River 36, Mount Olive 28

Edwards County 62, Sandoval 23

Eldorado 42, Fairfield 34

Fenwick 56, Hyde Park 32

Forreston 57, Durand 11

Freeburg 45, Benton 31

Fulton 76, Rockford Christian 69

Galena 36, Machesney Park Harlem 19

Galena 63, Rosary 44

Geneseo 49, Mundelein 22

Geneseo 55, Kewanee 30

Glenbard North 70, Lindblom 67

Glenbard West 67, OPRF 15

Glenbrook North 41, Buffalo Grove 31

Goreville 53, Carmi White County 42

Grant 66, McHenry 45

Hall 49, Durand 14

Hammond Noll, Ind. 55, Simeon 51

Harrisburg 62, Gallatin County 43

Heyworth 47, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 38

Hinsdale Central 48, DeKalb 27

Hinsdale Central 51, Johnsburg 12

Hinsdale South 53, Normal West 47

Huntley 67, Lincoln-Way East 54

IC Catholic 47, De La Salle 41

Indian Creek 48, LaMoille 15

Joliet West 68, Sycamore 58

LaSalle-Peru 46, Plano 36

Lake Zurich 54, Glenbrook South 50

Lanark Eastland 56, Freeport 41

LeRoy 47, Lexington 33

Lewistown 55, South Fulton 45

Lincoln Way West 81, Oak Forest 35

Lisle (Benet Academy) 60, Proviso West 36

Loyola 67, Kenwood 55

Lyons 39, Downers North 28

Macomb 54, Monmouth-Roseville 46

Maine South 46, Carmel 39

Maine South 77, Lincoln-Way East 62

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 48, Coal City 29

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 70, Lemont 38

Marist 53, Sandburg 40

Mendon Unity 55, Illini West (Carthage) 31

Metro-East Lutheran 49, Murphysboro 40

Montini 44, Geneva 42

Morgan Park 40, Hammond Central, Ind. 19

Mother McAuley 52, Maine West 33

Mount Vernon 70, Carterville 55

Naperville Central 46, Lake Park 44

Nazareth 58, Batavia 39

Neoga 60, Vandalia 56

Niles West 57, Northside Prep 25

Nokomis 50, Staunton 29

O'Fallon 75, Hillsboro 44

Olney (Richland County) 38, Casey-Westfield 21

Orangeville 48, Warren 20

Oswego 46, Johnsburg 35

Ottawa 48, Morris 20

Paris 85, Lawrenceville 22

Peoria (H.S.) 53, Pattonville, Mo. 35

Peoria Heights (Quest) 48, Stanford Olympia 40

Peoria Notre Dame 59, Winnebago 29

Plainfield North 50, Willowbrook 47

Princeton 48, Bureau Valley 41

Princeville 49, Wethersfield 43

Providence 59, Joliet Catholic 46

Quincy Notre Dame 73, Rock Island 20

River Forest Trinity 70, Westinghouse 37

Robinson 51, Newton 32

Rochelle 59, Kaneland 56

Rochester 67, Springfield Lanphier 22

Rock Falls 55, Mendota 18

Rockford Boylan 35, Burlington Central 21

Rockford Boylan 54, Naperville Neuqua Valley 43

Rockford Christian 52, Freeport 48

Rockford Christian 54, Lanark Eastland 42

Rockford Christian Life 50, Elgin Academy 22

Rockford Guilford 66, St. Viator 37

Rockford Jefferson 48, Maine East 29

Rockford Jefferson 63, Harvard 24

Rosary 47, Forreston 40

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 41, Jacksonville 34

Springfield 54, Eisenhower 39

St Elmo-Brownstown 46, Moweaqua Central A&M 15

St. Charles North 67, Conant 20

St. Francis 42, St. Laurence 38

St. Ignatius 59, York 55

Stagg 44, Hillcrest 34

Sullivan 45, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 37

Sycamore 39, Sandwich 8

Teutopolis 53, Waterloo 43

Thornton Fractional South 69, Bowman Academy, Ind. 22

Thornton Fractional South 69, E. Central, Ind. 22

Tuscola 42, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 33

Vienna 55, Johnston City 28

Warren Township 57, Zion Benton 35

Warrensburg-Latham 54, Altamont 41

Washington 63, Metamora 54

Watseka (coop) 56, S. Newton, Ind. 20

West Hancock 69, Beardstown 44

Westfield, Mich. 76, Rockford Auburn 39

Westlake 52, Alden-Hebron 22

Whitney Young 72, Evanston Township 45

Woodlawn 60, Centralia Christ Our Rock 30

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you