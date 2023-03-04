BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 58, Forest City 57

Palmerton 68, Notre Dame - Green Pond 55

Parkland 57, Bethlehem Liberty 43

Scranton 69, Williamsport 64

State College 73, Erie 41

Westmont Hilltop 61, Tyrone 46

PIAA Class 6A District I=

Championship=

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 59, Spring-Ford 54

PIAA Class 5A District I=

Championship=

Radnor 61, Unionville 36

PIAA Class 4A District II=

Championship=

Scranton Prep 51, Valley View 43

PIAA Class 2A District II=

Championship=

Scranton Holy Cross 61, Blue Ridge 26

WPIAL Class 6A=

Championship=

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 61, New Castle 52

WPIAL Class 2A=

Championship=

Aliquippa 52, Northgate 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

