PREP FOOTBALL=
KSHSAA Football Championship=
State Championship=
Class 6A=
Manhattan 21, Gardner-Edgerton 20, 2OT
Class 5A=
Mill Valley 28, Maize 14, OT
Class 4A=
Bishop Miege 35, Wamego 14
Class 3A=
Andale 28, Holton 0
Class 2A=
Nemaha Central 33, Kingman 17
Class 1A=
St. Mary’s 44, Inman 41
Class 8-Man Div II=
Axtell 76, Thunder Ridge 28
Class 6-Man=
Cunningham 38, Ashland 16
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
