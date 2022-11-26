PREP FOOTBALL=

KSHSAA Football Championship=

State Championship=

Class 6A=

Manhattan 21, Gardner-Edgerton 20, 2OT

Class 5A=

Mill Valley 28, Maize 14, OT

Class 4A=

Bishop Miege 35, Wamego 14

Class 3A=

Andale 28, Holton 0

Class 2A=

Nemaha Central 33, Kingman 17

Class 1A=

St. Mary’s 44, Inman 41

Class 8-Man Div II=

Axtell 76, Thunder Ridge 28

Class 6-Man=

Cunningham 38, Ashland 16

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

