|Boy's Baseball
|OHSAA Baseball Championships
|Division II
Belmont Union Local 14, Zanesville 5
East Liverpool 10, Lisbon Beaver 0
McArthur Vinton County 3, Circleville Logan Elm 2
Millersburg W. Holmes 20, Zanesville Maysville 2
Warsaw River View 12, Minerva 8
Wintersville Indian Creek 13, Uhrichsville Claymont 10
|Division IV
|Region 15
Bainbridge Paint Valley 6, Beaver Eastern 0
Berlin Hiland 25, Beallsville 0
Bowerston Conotton Valley 13, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 7, suspended to resume May 16, 6:00 PM
Caldwell 5, Strasburg-Franklin 0
Glouster Trimble 14, Corning Miller 2
Malvern 10, Zanesville Rosecrans 4
New Matamoras Frontier 5, Hannibal River 2
Peebles 10, Franklin Furnace Green 0
Portsmouth Clay 9, Crown City S. Gallia 5
Portsmouth Notre Dame 10, New Boston Glenwood 0
Reedsville Eastern 20, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0
Sarasville Shenandoah 4, Woodsfield Monroe Central 2
Shadyside 3, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0
Totonto 16, Bridgeport 0
Waterford 10, Latham Western 0
