BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 47, Scranton Prep 41
Archbishop Wood 92, Neumann-Goretti 78
Austintown Fitch, Ohio 58, Sharpsville 40
Avon Grove 60, Oxford 51
Bensalem 50, Pennsbury 45
Berlin-Brothersvalley 75, Salisbury-Elk Lick 32
Bethel Park 79, St. Joseph 58
Bloomsburg 62, Loyalsock 48
Bristol 55, Faith Christian Academy 34
Central Bucks East 58, Central Bucks South 55
Chester Charter 67, Jenkintown 61
Cheswick Christian 48, Western Beaver County 40
Chichester 69, SLA Beeber 29
Conemaugh Valley 60, North Star 49
Eastern York 62, York Catholic 40
Erie McDowell 41, Mercyhurst Prep 29
Fannett-Metal 82, Forbes Road 43
Forest City 56, Mountain View 33
Greensburg Central Catholic 75, Jeannette 36
Holy Ghost Prep 54, Steelton-Highspire 42
Holy Redeemer 61, Wilkes-Barre Area 44
Imani Christian Academy 65, Propel Andrew Street 33
Kutztown 51, Panther Valley 44
Lourdes Regional 39, Sullivan County 35
Mars 74, Knoch 47
Methacton 56, Rustin 45
Millville 48, Benton 37
Monessen 53, Washington 47
Mount Carmel 59, North Schuylkill 55
Muncy 90, Bucktail 53
Nanticoke Area 71, West Scranton 59
New Castle 59, Lincoln Park Charter 55
New Hope Academy, Md. 77, Scotland Campus 60
North Allegheny 46, Erie Cathedral Prep 38
North Hills 68, Allderdice 53
North Penn/Liberty 56, Sayre Area 43
Northeastern 58, Littlestown 48
Northwestern 135, General McLane 48
Octorara 70, Twin Valley 68
Penn Hills 64, Woodland Hills 44
Penn Manor 35, Lampeter-Strasburg 32
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 44, Baldwin 38
Pittston Area 67, Blue Ridge 47
Scranton 72, Maine-Endwell, N.Y. 69, OT
Selinsgrove 67, Jersey Shore 64
South Fayette 66, South Allegheny 49
South Side 55, Sewickley Academy 47
South Williamsport 64, Line Mountain 61
Spring-Ford 55, Oley Valley 31
Trenton Catholic, N.J. 69, Executive Charter 58
Uniontown 64, Albert Gallatin 56
Upper Dublin 44, Council Rock North 41
Weatherly 55, MMI Prep 32
West Chester East 59, Great Valley 52
William Tennent 49, New Foundations 42
Williamsport 56, Altoona 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Peddie, N.J. vs. The Hill School, ppd. to Feb 12th.
