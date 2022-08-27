PREP FOOTBALL=

Berlin-Brothersvalley 42, Conemaugh Valley 0

Bethlehem Center 29, Riverview 15

Cambridge Springs 35, Kennedy Catholic 18

Central York 36, Central Dauphin 19

Chester 60, Philadelphia Central 0

Columbia-Montour 40, Shenandoah Valley 14

Elizabethtown 43, Donegal 21

Gratz 19, Mastery Charter North 6

Lancaster McCaskey 30, Bartram 24

Lansdale Catholic 49, Mastbaum 8

Pen Argyl 22, Wilson 12

Penn Cambria 42, Greater Johnstown 6

Philadelphia West Catholic 45, High School of the Future 6

Pope John Paul II 23, Archbishop Carroll 0

St. Thomas Aquinas, Fla. 48, St. Joseph's Prep 37

Windber 57, Fairfield 0

Woodland Hills 28, York 24

Wyomissing 49, Kennard-Dale 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you