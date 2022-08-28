PREP FOOTBALL=

Collinsville 33, Crossville 7

First Presbyterian Day, Ga. 34, Chambers Academy 3

Lipscomb Academy, Tenn. 24, Thompson 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

