GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Technology and The Classics 38, Santa Fe Prep 28

Albuquerque High 53, Highland 46

Animas 47, Lordsburg 39

Bosque School 45, Albuquerque Academy 18

Capitan 53, Navajo Pine 13

Carlsbad 40, Portales 30

Cuba 49, Jemez Valley 32

Dulce 58, Questa 43

Durango, Colo. 51, Bloomfield 39

Escalante 79, Mesa Vista 53

Farmington 77, Shiprock 23

Gateway Christian 58, Mesilla Valley Christian 27

Hatch Valley 41, St. Michael's 39

Hobbs 64, Las Cruces 36

Hope Christian 35, Cibola 29

Kirtland Central def. Jal, forfeit

Logan 42, Fort Sumner/House 36

Maxwell 38, Clayton 31

Melrose 38, Texico 34

Moriarty 61, Robertson 59

Mosquero/Roy 88, Santa Fe Waldorf School 6

Organ Mountain 76, Belen 30

Penasco 55, Pecos 41

Rehoboth 47, Menaul 35

Ruidoso 64, Hot Springs 37

Springer 43, San Jon 23

Taos 58, Capital 33

Thoreau 49, Grants 41

Tucumcari 66, Mountainair 37

Valley 44, Atrisco Heritage 33

Volcano Vista 68, La Cueva 51

West Mesa 44, Del Norte 30

Zuni 49, Evangel Christian 34

