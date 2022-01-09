GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for Technology and The Classics 38, Santa Fe Prep 28
Albuquerque High 53, Highland 46
Animas 47, Lordsburg 39
Bosque School 45, Albuquerque Academy 18
Capitan 53, Navajo Pine 13
Carlsbad 40, Portales 30
Cuba 49, Jemez Valley 32
Dulce 58, Questa 43
Durango, Colo. 51, Bloomfield 39
Escalante 79, Mesa Vista 53
Farmington 77, Shiprock 23
Gateway Christian 58, Mesilla Valley Christian 27
Hatch Valley 41, St. Michael's 39
Hobbs 64, Las Cruces 36
Hope Christian 35, Cibola 29
Kirtland Central def. Jal, forfeit
Logan 42, Fort Sumner/House 36
Maxwell 38, Clayton 31
Melrose 38, Texico 34
Moriarty 61, Robertson 59
Mosquero/Roy 88, Santa Fe Waldorf School 6
Organ Mountain 76, Belen 30
Penasco 55, Pecos 41
Rehoboth 47, Menaul 35
Ruidoso 64, Hot Springs 37
Springer 43, San Jon 23
Taos 58, Capital 33
Thoreau 49, Grants 41
Tucumcari 66, Mountainair 37
Valley 44, Atrisco Heritage 33
Volcano Vista 68, La Cueva 51
West Mesa 44, Del Norte 30
Zuni 49, Evangel Christian 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/