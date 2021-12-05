GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 47, Elkton 21
Camas Valley 51, Siletz Valley 16
Crane 65, Enterprise 20
Dufur 51, Powder Valley 25
Faith Bible 48, Pleasant Hill 31
Falls City 28, Riddle 25
Forest Grove 58, Roseburg 11
Hood River 45, Estacada 38
Jesuit 55, Grants Pass 38
Jordan Valley 58, Wallowa 27
Joseph 51, South Wasco County 48
Liberty 46, Southridge 42
Madras 56, Redmond 53
Nixyaawii 62, Heppner 27
North Bend 50, Creswell 29
Nyssa 63, Payette, Idaho 22
Oakridge 44, North Lake 24
Philomath 48, Junction City 42
Pilot Rock 43, Culver 38
Portland Adventist 41, Kennedy 19
Putnam 50, Churchill 43
Riverside 17, Stanfield 15
Rogue Valley Adventist 49, Powers 19
Umpqua Valley Christian 39, Central Christian 30
Wells 46, Sherwood 29
Weston-McEwen 33, Gaston 14
Bill Gabel Invitational=
Tigard 59, Newberg 52
Bill Spelgatti Invitational=
Sutherlin 52, Hidden Valley 40
Central Oregon Tip Off=
Ridgeview 42, Crescent Valley 38
Crosspoint Classic=
Days Creek 32, Crosspoint Christian 13
Ione Basketball Bonanza=
Damascus Christian 35, Irrigon 30
Ione/Arlington 48, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 20
Knappa Tip-off=
Western Christian High School 41, Astoria 36
La Pine Invitational=
Amity 38, La Pine 8
Luke Roth Showcase=
Clackamas 58, South Medford 56, OT
Washougal, Wash. 43, Sheldon 39
Mountainside Tipoff Classic=
Barlow 51, Mountainside 40
South Eugene 49, Grant 47, OT
Pirate Shootout=
Phoenix 44, St. Mary's 29
Ridgeview Tournament=
Crook County 43, Bend 32
Lebanon 60, Pendleton 50
Sherman County Invitational=
Sherman 58, Mannahouse Christian 52
Silver Cross Tournament=
Clatskanie 44, East Linn Christian 14
Sutherlin Tournament=
Oakland 33, North Douglas 26
Union Lion's Tournament=
Union 55, Adrian 29
Vernonia Tournament=
De La Salle 65, Neah-Kah-Nie 46
Myrtle Point 42, Warrenton 31
Vernonia 43, Oregon Episcopal 41
Westside Winter Jam=
Salem Academy 44, Jefferson 34
Santiam Christian 55, Westside Christian 29
Trinity Lutheran 57, Crosshill Christian 28
WIAA=
Class 1B=
State Championship=
Hermiston 77, Selah, Wash. 56
Winter Lake Tournament=
Coquille 37, Monroe 34
