GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 47, Elkton 21

Camas Valley 51, Siletz Valley 16

Crane 65, Enterprise 20

Dufur 51, Powder Valley 25

Faith Bible 48, Pleasant Hill 31

Falls City 28, Riddle 25

Forest Grove 58, Roseburg 11

Hood River 45, Estacada 38

Jesuit 55, Grants Pass 38

Jordan Valley 58, Wallowa 27

Joseph 51, South Wasco County 48

Liberty 46, Southridge 42

Madras 56, Redmond 53

Nixyaawii 62, Heppner 27

North Bend 50, Creswell 29

Nyssa 63, Payette, Idaho 22

Oakridge 44, North Lake 24

Philomath 48, Junction City 42

Pilot Rock 43, Culver 38

Portland Adventist 41, Kennedy 19

Putnam 50, Churchill 43

Riverside 17, Stanfield 15

Rogue Valley Adventist 49, Powers 19

Umpqua Valley Christian 39, Central Christian 30

Wells 46, Sherwood 29

Weston-McEwen 33, Gaston 14

Bill Gabel Invitational=

Tigard 59, Newberg 52

Bill Spelgatti Invitational=

Sutherlin 52, Hidden Valley 40

Central Oregon Tip Off=

Ridgeview 42, Crescent Valley 38

Crosspoint Classic=

Days Creek 32, Crosspoint Christian 13

Ione Basketball Bonanza=

Damascus Christian 35, Irrigon 30

Ione/Arlington 48, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 20

Knappa Tip-off=

Western Christian High School 41, Astoria 36

La Pine Invitational=

Amity 38, La Pine 8

Luke Roth Showcase=

Clackamas 58, South Medford 56, OT

Washougal, Wash. 43, Sheldon 39

Mountainside Tipoff Classic=

Barlow 51, Mountainside 40

South Eugene 49, Grant 47, OT

Pirate Shootout=

Phoenix 44, St. Mary's 29

Ridgeview Tournament=

Crook County 43, Bend 32

Lebanon 60, Pendleton 50

Sherman County Invitational=

Sherman 58, Mannahouse Christian 52

Silver Cross Tournament=

Clatskanie 44, East Linn Christian 14

Sutherlin Tournament=

Oakland 33, North Douglas 26

Union Lion's Tournament=

Union 55, Adrian 29

Vernonia Tournament=

De La Salle 65, Neah-Kah-Nie 46

Myrtle Point 42, Warrenton 31

Vernonia 43, Oregon Episcopal 41

Westside Winter Jam=

Salem Academy 44, Jefferson 34

Santiam Christian 55, Westside Christian 29

Trinity Lutheran 57, Crosshill Christian 28

WIAA=

Class 1B=

State Championship=

Hermiston 77, Selah, Wash. 56

Winter Lake Tournament=

Coquille 37, Monroe 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

