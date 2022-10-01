PREP FOOTBALL=

Amundsen 45, Lake View 0

Casey-Westfield 50, OPH 22

Champaign St. Thomas More 40, Danville Schlarman 0

Chicago (Goode) 42, Chicago ( SSICP) 0

Chicago (Lane) 24, Chicago (Clark) 8

Chicago Academy 34, Chicago Roosevelt 0

Detroit Loyola, Mich. 53, Chicago (Christ the King) 0

Erie/Prophetstown 19, Harvard 6

Hoffman Estates 20, Barrington 7

Hyde Park 44, Dunbar 0

Lincoln Park 45, Chicago Little Village 0

Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 45, Pawnee 8

Morgan Park 34, Hubbard 0

O'Fallon 49, Belleville East 13

Red Hill 35, Marshall 0

St. Bede 31, Bureau Valley 20

Westville 33, Fithian Oakwood 19

Zion Benton 54, Waukegan 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

