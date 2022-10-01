PREP FOOTBALL=
Amundsen 45, Lake View 0
Casey-Westfield 50, OPH 22
Champaign St. Thomas More 40, Danville Schlarman 0
Chicago (Goode) 42, Chicago ( SSICP) 0
Chicago (Lane) 24, Chicago (Clark) 8
Chicago Academy 34, Chicago Roosevelt 0
Detroit Loyola, Mich. 53, Chicago (Christ the King) 0
Erie/Prophetstown 19, Harvard 6
Hoffman Estates 20, Barrington 7
Hyde Park 44, Dunbar 0
Lincoln Park 45, Chicago Little Village 0
Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 45, Pawnee 8
Morgan Park 34, Hubbard 0
O'Fallon 49, Belleville East 13
Red Hill 35, Marshall 0
St. Bede 31, Bureau Valley 20
Westville 33, Fithian Oakwood 19
Zion Benton 54, Waukegan 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
