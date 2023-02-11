GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arickaree High School 42, Hanover 39
Bennett 60, Middle Park 45
Berthoud 56, Resurrection Christian 48
Briggsdale 86, Kiowa 66
Buena Vista 54, Woodland Park 40
Centauri 70, Ignacio 39
Cherokee Trail 67, Eaglecrest 60
Coal Ridge 47, Basalt 45
Colo. Springs Christian 58, La Junta 18
Colorado Academy 65, Gateway 17
Delta 48, Moffat County 36
Denver West 49, Abraham Lincoln 37
Dove Creek 75, Dolores 22
Durango 44, Grand Junction 11
Eagle Ridge Academy 45, Stargate School 24
Elbert 41, Miami-Yoder 29
Falcon 52, Harrison 12
Flagler 64, Lone Star 42
George Washington 52, Denver East 13
Gilpin County 60, North Park 24
Grand Junction Central 54, Glenwood Springs 51
Grandview 47, J.K. Mullen 33
Gunnison 54, Roaring Fork 37
Hayden 39, De Beque 30
Heritage Christian Academy 57, Wray 44
Hi-Plains 43, Rocky Mountain 19
Highland 60, Estes Park 42
Hoehne 39, Del Norte 27
KIPP Collegiate 39, Denver Waldorf 26
Kent Denver 55, Manual 31
Kit Carson 40, Genoa-Hugo 30
Lamar 37, Salida 22
Liberty Common 53, Pinnacle 9
Limon 50, Fowler 37
Mancos 51, Ridgway 18
Manitou Springs 49, Rye 21
Meeker 45, Cedaredge 37
Mesa Ridge 65, Air Academy 58
Montrose High School 41, Alamosa 36
Mountain View 65, Loveland 22
Northfield 48, Denver North 25
Northridge 60, Skyline High School 17
Pagosa Springs 61, Montezuma-Cortez 33
Peak to Peak 46, Jefferson Academy 34
Plateau Valley 64, Soroco 42
Prairie 46, Otis 42
Rangely 52, Caprock Academy 30
Regis Groff 54, John F. Kennedy 24
Sanford 58, Cotopaxi 21
Sierra Grande 51, Centennial 47
Simla 70, Calhan 18
Springfield 29, Cheraw 28
Standley Lake 63, Aurora Central 39
Summit 54, Steamboat Springs 17
The Vanguard School 71, James Irwin Charter School 9
Trinidad 28, Custer County 21
University 58, Sterling 37
Valley 45, Weld Central 30
Vista PEAK 84, Thomas Jefferson 53
Westminster 76, Hinkley 12
Wiley 45, Bethune 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
