GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arickaree High School 42, Hanover 39

Bennett 60, Middle Park 45

Berthoud 56, Resurrection Christian 48

Briggsdale 86, Kiowa 66

Buena Vista 54, Woodland Park 40

Centauri 70, Ignacio 39

Cherokee Trail 67, Eaglecrest 60

Coal Ridge 47, Basalt 45

Colo. Springs Christian 58, La Junta 18

Colorado Academy 65, Gateway 17

Delta 48, Moffat County 36

Denver West 49, Abraham Lincoln 37

Dove Creek 75, Dolores 22

Durango 44, Grand Junction 11

Eagle Ridge Academy 45, Stargate School 24

Elbert 41, Miami-Yoder 29

Falcon 52, Harrison 12

Flagler 64, Lone Star 42

George Washington 52, Denver East 13

Gilpin County 60, North Park 24

Grand Junction Central 54, Glenwood Springs 51

Grandview 47, J.K. Mullen 33

Gunnison 54, Roaring Fork 37

Hayden 39, De Beque 30

Heritage Christian Academy 57, Wray 44

Hi-Plains 43, Rocky Mountain 19

Highland 60, Estes Park 42

Hoehne 39, Del Norte 27

KIPP Collegiate 39, Denver Waldorf 26

Kent Denver 55, Manual 31

Kit Carson 40, Genoa-Hugo 30

Lamar 37, Salida 22

Liberty Common 53, Pinnacle 9

Limon 50, Fowler 37

Mancos 51, Ridgway 18

Manitou Springs 49, Rye 21

Meeker 45, Cedaredge 37

Mesa Ridge 65, Air Academy 58

Montrose High School 41, Alamosa 36

Mountain View 65, Loveland 22

Northfield 48, Denver North 25

Northridge 60, Skyline High School 17

Pagosa Springs 61, Montezuma-Cortez 33

Peak to Peak 46, Jefferson Academy 34

Plateau Valley 64, Soroco 42

Prairie 46, Otis 42

Rangely 52, Caprock Academy 30

Regis Groff 54, John F. Kennedy 24

Sanford 58, Cotopaxi 21

Sierra Grande 51, Centennial 47

Simla 70, Calhan 18

Springfield 29, Cheraw 28

Standley Lake 63, Aurora Central 39

Summit 54, Steamboat Springs 17

The Vanguard School 71, James Irwin Charter School 9

Trinidad 28, Custer County 21

University 58, Sterling 37

Valley 45, Weld Central 30

Vista PEAK 84, Thomas Jefferson 53

Westminster 76, Hinkley 12

Wiley 45, Bethune 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

